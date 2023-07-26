The best Android tablets and phones are great for consuming long-form content, reviewing big documents, and reading e-books. But reading content on the internet is not a pleasant experience as before, with ads, menus, and dialog boxes popping up. This makes life even more difficult if you have poor vision, as the design of some websites can put unwanted strain on your eyes.

Android's Reading mode can fix this problem and make reading long-form content a distraction-free and pleasant experience by stripping unwanted items from the content. Read below to learn about Reading mode and how to use it on your Android device.

What is Reading mode?

Reading mode aims to make reading easier on your Android phone. It does this by turning long-form content or websites into an easier-to-read format. Plus, you can customize the contrast, text size, font, and more, as per your preference. The accessibility feature is helpful for people with low vision, dyslexia, and blindness.

You can even use Reading mode to speak out any content, with complete control over the playback voice and the reading speed. While it's an Android accessibility feature, Reading mode is also a great tool for reading long-form content on your Android phone without distractions or unnecessary notifications.

How to set up Reading mode on Android

Before you can set up Reading mode on your Android device, download the app from the Google Play Store. The app is not preinstalled on Android phones and requires Android 9 or newer to work.

With Reading mode installed, follow the below steps:

Open the Reading mode app on your Android device and tap Continue. Tap Settings, which redirects you to the Accessibility menu of your phone. On Samsung phones, go to the Installed apps section. Select Reading mode from the list. Turn on the Reading mode shortcut toggle. 2 Images Close Confirm your selection by tapping Allow. A pop-up highlights how to use the two-finger swipe-up gesture to trigger Reading mode. Close

With Reading mode activated, you can start using it. Or you can customize how to trigger the accessibility feature.

How to customize Android's Reading mode shortcut

You can activate Reading mode with a two-finger swipe up from the bottom of the display, through an on-screen floating button, or by long-pressing the volume and side keys.

Open the Settings app on your phone. Scroll down and open Accessibility. Select Reading mode from the list of accessibility services. On Samsung phones, you'll find this tucked under Installed apps. Turn on the Hold volume keys option to trigger Reading mode by pressing and holding both volume buttons on your phone for three seconds. Tap Save to ensure the changes are saved. Close If you want an on-screen button for Reading mode, select More options under the Tap accessibility button. Tap Use button or gesture and select Button from the list. A floating on-screen Reading mode button appears on your phone's display. You can customize the on-screen button's size and transparency level from the same menu. 2 Images Close

Now, depending on your preference, you can turn on Reading mode with a two-finger swipe-up gesture, through the virtual on-screen button, or by long-pressing your phone's volume keys.

How to use Reading mode on Android

When you come across long-form content while browsing the internet on one of the best Android browsers, enable Reading mode using your preferred method. An overlay appears on the phone's screen, with the content placed on a black background and stripped of all ads and other irrelevant web elements. You can then read the article without distractions and taxing your eyes. An estimated time to read the content is shown at the top.

To customize the text size, font color, spacing, and more, tap the Settings cog located on the left side of the bottom menu bar. You can increase or decrease the text size, change the font, bold the on-screen content, and more from the window that appears.

2 Images Close

If you want to hear the article instead of reading it, tap the Play button on the bottom action bar. You can also switch to another app if you use Reading mode to listen to an article. The playback controls show up in the notification shade.

To adjust the audio playback setting, switch to the Audio tab. From here, you can adjust the reading speed and voice. You can also turn the Play in background option on or off.

Close

All notifications, including incoming calls and texts, are blocked when Reading mode is activated. This provides you with a distraction-free reading experience. Additionally, while you can turn on Reading mode in any app, it works best when you want to read long-form content or multiple text paragraphs, like long emails and documents.

Use Reading mode for a pleasant reading experience

If you heavily rely on your phone for going through large documents, emails, or reading books while traveling, use Reading mode to improve your reading experience. Couple Reading mode with the best e-reader apps for Android to enjoy reading your favorite books in complete peace.