Sharing photos or other files between Android devices has historically been a struggle, especially compared to Apple's Airdrop feature. Google recognized that deficit and, in August 2020, rolled out its Nearby Share feature for Android devices. In June 2021, Google rolled out this feature for Chromebooks, and in March 2023, Google released a beta app for Nearby Share functionality on Windows devices.

Now, no matter if you have one of our favorite Android phones, use one of the best Android tablets, or work on one of the top available Chromebooks, you can share files between your devices with ease. Let's look at what exactly Nearby Share is and how to use it on all your devices.

What is Nearby Share?

So what exactly is Nearby Share? Nearby Share allows you to share all kinds of things wirelessly between devices compatible with the feature. It allows you to share files, links, apps, photos, and more. Nearby Share uses the most optimal protocol from Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy, WebRTC, or peer-to-peer Wi-Fi for each situation to share your data safely and efficiently.

Since the feature can use all of these protocols, it works whether you're online or offline. Both the person sharing the data and the person receiving the data must accept the sharing request, which makes the feature fairly secure.

Now that we know more about Nearby Share, let's look at how to set it up.

How to enable Nearby Share

Nearby Share's visibility in Android's Settings menu varies based on your device's manufacturer. Here's how to find the feature On Samsung, Google Pixel, and other devices.

Turn on Nearby Share from the Settings app

Open the Settings app. Select Connected devices in the Settings menu. 2 Images Close Tap Connection Preferences. Tap Nearby Share near the bottom of the screen. Turn on the Use Nearby Share toggle. 2 Images Close

These instructions work for most Android phones, but depending on your phone manufacturer, these instructions may vary slightly.

Turn on Nearby Share using the Files by Google app

If you have trouble finding Nearby Share in the Settings app, enable the feature through the Files app.

Open the Files by Google app. If the app isn't preinstalled on your device, download the Files by Google app from the Google Play Store. Tap the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner. 2 Images Close Select Settings. Scroll down and tap Nearby Share in the Share section of the Settings menu. Turn on the Use Nearby Share toggle. 2 Images Close

No matter how you enable it, you can now share files using Nearby Share on your Android device.

Enable Nearby Share on your Chromebook

When you enable Nearby Share on your Android device, you also need to enable it on your Chromebook to share items between your devices.

Open the Settings app on your Chromebook. Go to the Connected Devices section. To the right of the Nearby Share section, flip the toggle on.

Nearby Share is now enabled and ready to use on your device.

How to change your Nearby Share visibility

Now that you've enabled Nearby Share, make sure you're only sharing with the people you want to.

Change your Nearby Share visibility on your phone

Open the Settings app. Select Connected devices from the menu. 2 Images Close Tap Connection preferences. Tap Nearby Share. 2 Images Close In the Nearby Share settings, tap Device visibility. Select your visibility settings: Everyone : Any Android device can share with you.

: Any Android device can share with you. Contacts : Anyone in your contacts with an Android device can share with you.

: Anyone in your contacts with an Android device can share with you. Your devices: Only devices that are signed in with your Google account can share with you. 2 Images Close

Change your Nearby Share visibility on your Chromebook

Visibility settings on Chromebooks are a bit different than on Android devices.

Open the Chromebook Settings app. Tap Connected devices on the left. Select the small arrow to the right of Nearby Share. Select the Change Visibility button. Choose your desired visibility option. All Contacts : Anybody in your Google Account contacts list can share with you.

: Anybody in your Google Account contacts list can share with you. Some Contacts : Lets you select contacts that are allowed to share with you.

: Lets you select contacts that are allowed to share with you. Hidden : No one can share with your Chromebook.

: No one can share with your Chromebook. You can also enable your Chromebook's visibility to everyone for 5 minutes by turning on the Visible to everyone toggle in Nearby Share settings.

Now that you have chosen who you want to share with, it's time to get sharing.

How to use Nearby Share to share something

Now that you've enabled Nearby Share and changed your visibility, it's time to start sharing. To share something with Nearby Share, share anything on your device. A photo, a link, an app, anything. Just tap the Share button.

Select the item you'd like to share. Tap the Share button. You may have to tap More or an equivalent button depending on the app you're sharing from. 2 Images Close Tap the Nearby Share button. Choose a device to share with. When the user of the device you're sharing with accepts the request, your item is shared with them. Once you're done sharing the item, tap the Done button. 2 Images Close

Nearby Share makes it easy to share anything with a couple of taps.

How to accept an item shared through Nearby Share

What if you're on the receiving end of a Nearby Share? Accepting a shared item is even easier than sharing one.

Wait for a Nearby Share notification to pop up. 2 Images Close Tap the Accept button. 2 Images Close

You have now received an item from someone else with Nearby Share.

How to share an app with Nearby Share

In addition to sharing links, photos, and other files, Nearby Share can also share Android apps.

Open the Google Play Store. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Select Manage apps & device. 2 Images Close Tap the Send button next to the Share apps section. Choose the app(s) you want to share. 2 Images Close Tap the Send button (the paper airplane in the upper-right corner). Select the device to send the app(s) to. 2 Images Close When the other person confirms the pairing code, they must accept the sharing request before your apps can be shared with them. Close

How to receive an app through Nearby Share

Sharing apps is great, but how about receiving that cool app your friend discovered?

Launch the Google Play Store. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. From the list of options, tap Manage apps & device. 2 Images Close Next to Share apps, select Receive. Once the other person has selected your device, confirm their pairing code matches the one on your screen and tap Receive. When you receive the app(s), tap Install next to the app(s) you want to install and then tap the Disconnect button. 2 Images Close

How to use Nearby Share on Windows

You can use Nearby Share on Android devices and Chromebooks, and you can even use it on Windows devices.

Go to the Nearby Share Beta for Windows page. Tap the Get started with Beta button to download the Nearby Share application. If you're using an incompatible device, you'll see an Email me a link to the Beta button instead. Tap the downloaded file to install the Nearby Share application. Once the app is installed, sign in to your Google Account in the pop-up window by tapping Sign in. Next is the Set up Nearby Share screen, where you can name your device and select your visibility settings. Once you've finished changing your settings, tap Done. Close

Share with your friends and family with ease

Nearby Share makes sharing anything across your devices easy.