People of all abilities use smartphones. Phones should include accessibility features so that everyone can enjoy them. Android has slowly added to its accessibility feature set for a while and now includes a plethora of options on modern smartphones. One prominent feature is Live Caption, which adds subtitles to all sounds on your device. This guide discusses how to turn the feature on and off and how to use it on your Android device.

What is Live Caption?

Live Caption is a feature on Android that generates subtitles for any media playing on your device. If you have a Pixel phone, it also generates subtitles for your phone calls. You don't need an internet connection to use the feature. Devices running Android 10 or later can use the feature. Additionally, Live Caption is only available in certain languages.

Source: Google

On the Pixel 6 or newer Pixel, as well as many modern Android smartphones from the same period, Live Caption is available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Hindi, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Turkish, Polish, Portuguese, Korean, Russian, and Vietnamese. Live Caption is also available on older devices in select languages.

How to enable Live Captions

Turning on Live Captions varies depending on the type of phone you have.

How to activate Live Captions on a Google Pixel phone

Press the volume up or volume down button on your Pixel phone. Tap the Live Caption button below the volume slider. Close

These simple steps turn on the feature and can be used to turn it off. However, you'll take additional steps to change the language.

Tap the volume up or volume down button. Tap the overflow menu (the three dots) underneath the volume slider. Select Settings in the lower-left corner. Close Scroll down and tap the Live Caption option. Select Languages & translation. Close Choose the options that suit you best. Close

Now, Live Caption is active with the correct language.

How to enable Live Captions on a Samsung phone

Launch the Settings app on your phone. Scroll down and select Accessibility. Select Hearing Enhancements. Close Tap the Live Caption option. Toggle it on. Close

To change the language, select Languages in the Live Caption menu. If you want to turn off the feature, go to the Settings page and turn it off.

How to enable Live Captions on other Android devices

Other devices, such as those from Motorola or OnePlus, have this feature. The name and steps to activate it are similar to enabling the option on a Samsung phone. The feature may be called something different, but it's found under your device's Accessibility settings.

How to use Live Captions

Live Captions can be used in most apps to make captions for the sound playing on your device. Here's what you can do with the feature while it's active:

Move the captions : Tap and hold the captions and drag them to the part of the screen where you want to see them. This is helpful when watching a movie or video and the captions are in your way. Close

: Tap and hold the captions and drag them to the part of the screen where you want to see them. This is helpful when watching a movie or video and the captions are in your way. Change the caption box size : To expand the box, double tap it. To resize it to a desired size, drag the bar at the bottom of the box until it's to your liking. Close

: To expand the box, double tap it. To resize it to a desired size, drag the bar at the bottom of the box until it's to your liking. Remove the caption box: When you finish with the feature, drag the box to the bottom of the screen to turn it off. Close

Additional options in the Live Captions menu include showing profanity and displaying sound labels.

Caption your experience

Live captions make Android phones more accessible. They're easy to enable and have many customizations to help them be as useful as possible. Another helpful accessibility feature on Google Pixel phones is Guided Frame, which helps those who have a visual impairment.