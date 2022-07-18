You can have groceries dropped off in your garage, even when you aren't home

Amazon has become the service when it comes to at-home deliveries. Particularly during the pandemic, when many shoppers were hesitant to go into stories, the e-commerce retailer further established itself as the go-to option for online shopping. It even offered special discounts through its Alexa-enabled Echo devices to Prime members. And since its acquisition of Whole Foods Market, Amazon has been offering grocery delivery services with its Amazon Fresh service, taking the stress and inconvenience out of one of the most common errands run by people around the country.

Unfortunately for some, package thieves have rendered many of Amazon's delivery services inconvenient and stressful, especially if you aren't one of the millions of people working from home all day. After all, a bundle of groceries sitting on your front step for a few hours is likely too tempting for avid stoop watchers, which means you'll never get your delivery. Fortunately, Amazon has thought of everything, with its Amazon Key service providing the solution in spades.

What is Amazon Key?

Amazon Key is a convenient service from Amazon that allows delivery drivers to access your home or car in a secure, temporary way to safely drop off packages, groceries, and anything else you might order.

Simply put, with Amazon Key, you can be sure that your items won't be stolen, from checkout to delivery. Launched in 2017, the service is now free for Amazon Prime members, although you may need some hardware to enable the service, which we talk about below.

What do you need to use Amazon Key?

First, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to Amazon Key. However, it's worth noting that you can't just turn on Amazon Key and start getting grocery deliveries in your garage the next day. As you can imagine, allowing a delivery driver temporary, secure access to your home takes more than just an app and a dream. You aren't expected to hand over your garage door opener to a stranger, which is why you'll need to install the myQ Smart Garage Hub.

The myQ Smart Garage Hub does exactly what you'd expect in this context: it smartifies your garage door. Once you've set it up, you'll be able to control your garage door from the myQ app, which will allow you to receive Amazon deliveries inside your garage and receive real-time notifications of access.

If you're not sure whether you have a compatible garage door opener, have no fear. Amazon assures users that the myQ Smart Garage Hub is "compatible with all major branded openers manufactured after 1993 with safety sensors."

As for how much it will cost, the myQ Smart Garage Hub is quite affordable. With an additional cost of only $29.98, you'll be able to receive packages in your garage. And when you consider how much money you've lost to stolen packages, it's safe to say this investment will pay for itself in just a few deliveries.

How can you use Amazon Key for in-garage grocery deliveries?

After you install the myQ Smart Garage, there are a few steps you'll have to take to make sure Amazon Key in-garage grocery delivery is set up properly. As is the case with many smart home functionalities from Amazon, the installation and setup process is seamless, even with multiple mobile apps in the mix.

Here are the steps you need to take to get Amazon Key in-garage grocery deliveries:

Download the Amazon Key apps. Log in with your Amazon account credentials. Select Set Up a Residence in the app. Click Add a garage door. Pick your Key address from the available list.

2 Images

Close

Once you've done this, you'll be sent to the myQ app to link your account with Amazon. Follow these instructions to do that:

Download the myQ app. Click the Setup with Amazon button. Log in with your Amazon account credentials.

Now that you've linked your myQ account with your Amazon account, you should be all set to get your Amazon in-garage grocery delivery ready to go. Just follow the in-app instructions to enable in-garage delivery. When you input items into your shopping cart, you'll be able to select in-garage delivery as an option at checkout.

Is Amazon Key safe?

It's a fair question. While Amazon packages have become a standard part of virtually everyone's life, the delivery drivers have been relegated to doorsteps and front lobbies for years. The idea that one of these delivery drivers would have access to your garage and your home for the sake of easier grocery orders can be a bit unsettling to anyone considering the technology.

Amazon has done a bang-up job of making security a priority. For one, the delivery drivers only get a one-time access code, which is tied to the package or grocery order you're receiving. No keys change hands, no garage door codes are given out, and no Wi-Fi passwords are sent to delivery drivers. They even have to go through a multifactor authentication process to ensure they're at the right house and delivering the right products.

Even better, Amazon delivery drivers go through comprehensive background checks to ensure that no one is going to wander through your home in search of valuables. If you aren't entirely trusting, Amazon gives you the option of installing a smart garage camera, which can keep an eye on delivery drivers for you. The camera is not required to set up Amazon Key, but with affordable options like the Ring Indoor Cam, why not add that extra layer of protection?

However, if you start to get uncomfortable with the service, there is no long-term contract you have to abide by. You can change your account back to doorstep delivery in a few simple clicks, and then you can enjoy your new smart garage door opener for other convenient purposes.