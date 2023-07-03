If you're a fan of Alexa, you may enjoy asking it about the weather, traffic, and any important news. Or maybe you're a fan of using voice commands to listen to your favorite music or control other devices. Would you like to take Alexa on the go, too? All that support is also available in your car, if you follow the right process.

So, if you like Amazon Alexa more than platforms like CarPlay or Android Auto, you can set up the voice assistant in compatible vehicles. There are a couple of ways to do this. We show you the most effective methods.

How to get Alexa in your car with Echo Auto

Amazon doesn't have a dedicated car platform like Apple and Google (at least not yet). Instead, its solution is a little different. Amazon sells the Echo Auto, a separate device designed to work with your car and provide Alexa features. The big advantage to this approach is that your vehicle compatibility isn't nearly as important. Echo Auto can work on all kinds of vehicles with only a few basic requirements.

Check your vehicle to make sure it works with Amazon Echo Auto. It needs a free USB port for power. If your car doesn't have a USB port, use an alternative connector that plugs into the "cigarette lighter" for power. Normally Amazon Echo Auto works via Bluetooth, but some Bluetooth models don't work with Auto, and other cars don't have Bluetooth. In these cases, you'll need a spare 3.5mm audio jack on your dash to connect an audio cable. It also helps if your air vents support a mount for a new device, but this isn't as big a concern. Make sure your phone supports Echo Auto. The Echo Auto uses a phone connection to manage Alexa and more. Your Android or iPhone needs to be up to the task. However, this is rarely a problem. Most newer phones work fine. Update iOS or Android, and make sure the Alexa app is downloaded and updated. Purchase your Echo Auto. Look for this model, currently available for $55. That's important because there's an older, worse version that was replaced by a newer 2022 model. You want the 2022 model. Unpack your Echo Auto speaker. Before anything else, connect the mount to an ideal spot in your car (typically a vent) and make sure it won't get in the way. Place the Echo Auto on the mount and check for stability. You don't have to use a mount, but it's a good idea. Connect your Echo Auto to power, preferably via USB or the alternative connector, and connect the audio jack if necessary. Turn on your car to power the Echo Auto up and start the connection process (the steps below take a few minutes). Open your phone, and open the Alexa app. Select the Devices tab at the bottom, then select the small Plus icon in the upper-right corner to add a device. If Alexa asks you to choose a category, choose Echo. Wait for Alexa to sense nearby Echo devices, and select the Echo Auto when it appears. Answer Alexa's questions about connecting your Echo Auto, and choose a name for your Auto so that you can recognize it. Keep going through Alexa's notifications until the Auto is found and confirmed. Alexa asks you if you want a connection by Bluetooth. If that's possible, choose Yes and follow the instructions. Sometimes this is automatic, and sometimes you'll go into your phone's Bluetooth and manually connect with the Amazon Echo. Make sure your car's dashboard system is set to Bluetooth, so all three systems can connect properly. Go through the testing phase to get the right volume on your car's speakers, and select Continue when you're satisfied. Choose a navigation app to use on the Amazon Echo Auto if you want navigation updates from Alexa. You can choose popular apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze. Enter your home location so that Alexa's directions can work properly. Source: Amazon You can choose to turn Auto Mode on or not. This mode is designed to work if you have a separate mount for your phone in the car. It turns Alexa into a vehicle-friendly app with a new UI for music management, checking on messages, making voice calls, and more. It's an important feature if you want to get the most out of Alexa while driving.

Use an Alexa skill to access Alexa in your car

Source: Screenshot

Not up for an Echo Auto? You may have another choice, although it's limited. Head into your Alexa app, go to the More section, and select Skills & Games. Here, look for the search function, and search for the brand of your car (Chevrolet, Honda, or another brand). Some may have Alexa Skills you can enable, which work with certain models.

These skills rarely do a lot, but they can be useful. They may allow you to unlock your car from a distance using Alexa, for example. It's a little bit of free functionality that could be better than nothing!

Now Alexa's ready to ride

With an Echo Auto, you're ready to have Alexa be a permanent part of your commute or another vehicle journey. If you can enable Auto Mode, Alexa can manage navigation and take calls, nearly reaching the functionality of full infotainment systems like CarPlay.

Remember to update your Alexa app and your car's dash system regularly. If something goes wrong, unplug the Auto and then plug it back in after a pause. And if you want some privacy, select that big mute button on the front of the Auto to stop it from listening.