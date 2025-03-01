Adobe typically offers desktop software, which is available across Windows and Mac systems. In recent years, there’s been a boost of Adobe mobile apps for Android and iPhone. However, the iPhone typically has more support for Adobe apps. But with Adobe Firefly AI tools, even budget Android phone users can access the web-based app to use new-and-upcoming AI features in Adobe. Adobe Firefly tools consist of image generators of various types, but there are plenty of ways to use Firefly from your phone.

What is Adobe Firefly?

Adobe’s AI-powered hub

Adobe Firefly is the collective name for AI-powered tools in Adobe software. You might see “Powered by Firefly” labeling some AI tools in various software. Aside from the internal AI power, you can access Adobe Firefly as its own tool. Sort of.

While it isn’t a designated app or software, free and paid Adobe users can access the Adobe Firefly web app from major browsers, computers, or mobile devices. This includes Android.

The Firefly web app was redesigned in February 2025 to become a well-maintained hub of AI tools for anyone to use. Adobe Firefly’s AI results are high-quality, commercially safe, and designed to be used and shared by anyone.

How to access Adobe Firefly for Android users

It’s easy, as long as you have internet

Since Adobe Firefly isn’t an app or software in the traditional sense of other Adobe tools, there’s nothing you need to download. This also means that anyone with access to the internet and an updated browser can use Adobe Firefly. The Firefly web app from Android is responsive and well-designed.

Find Adobe Firefly by opening your phone’s browser and heading to firefly.adobe.com. You don’t need to be a paying Adobe subscriber to use any of the tools, but you need a free Adobe account. Tap Sign In at the top of the screen to log in to your Adobe account. If you are a Creative Cloud subscriber, you’ll see more benefits, such as a larger number of AI credits than free account users, who are limited to only 25 per month.

The tools available in the Firefly web app are not permanent. This is, perhaps, the biggest negative of this forward-thinking app. You can only access the tools while they’re in beta mode or newly awaiting integration into the final homes of Adobe software. They’ll become premium tools only accessible with certain paid Adobe subscriptions.

Adobe Firefly is the name of the public AI model used in all Adobe AI integrated tools. However, the features have their own descriptive names and use cases.

The tools available in Firefly are in beta mode or recently implemented into software. In the latter case, they’ll soon be removed from the free web app. Using Firefly’s web app is a rare opportunity to access Adobe tools without the cost of an Adobe subscription.

Among the currently available tools in Firefly, you’ll see previous Firefly features along with the software they’re now available in, such as Generative Recolor or Text to Vector, both of which are available in Adobe Illustrator.

In February 2025, the Adobe Firefly web app offers image and video generators, as well as other AI tools. They’re free to use by anyone. The current tools are:

Text to Image (Fast Mode)

Text to Video (Beta)

Scene to Image (Beta)

Translate Video

Image to Video (Beta)

Translate Audio

As most of the tools are in beta, expect slower rendering, mistakes in generation results, or other development issues when using the tools. This is the time to use the feedback button to improve future tools.

Generate in the palm of your hand

The Firefly web app makes it simple and easy to use any of the tools from your phone or a computer browser. If you have a Creative Cloud account, you can access your generated results in other Adobe software to edit or add to your creative projects. Your generation history is saved in your Firefly files for access later.

The prompt-based generators are more complex than writing a prompt. Adobe provides a prompt suggestions feature to help you craft the perfect text prompt to begin with. While you can use the text prompt and rely on the default settings, using a powerful tool means you may as well benefit from all the custom options.

Depending on the generator you use, you might have custom options like aspect ratio, camera angle, and style or image type. You can upload your own reference images to have more control over the results.