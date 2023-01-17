One of the biggest questions about Stadia's impending closure was whether or not Google would actually update the Stadia controller to open up Bluetooth support. Up until today, the only way to use a Stadia controller on a third-party platform was over USB, leaving it off the list of Android's best controllers. This all changes with Google's new Stadia controller unlock tool, which conveniently works through the Chrome browser. So if you've been keen to unlock Bluetooth support on the Stadia controller, perhaps to play some of Android's best games, we've whipped up this easy-to-follow guide so that everyone can get up to speed to play wirelessly over Bluetooth with their Stadia controller on their platform of choice.
Warning: Once you've turned on Bluetooth support, the controller will no longer work with Stadia.
Get started adding Bluetooth support to your Stadia controller
- Grab a Stadia controller to add wider Bluetooth support.
- Navigate to Stadia's controller webpage on your PC in the Chrome browser (the web tool only works in Chrome 108 or higher).
- Connect your Stadia controller to your PC over USB-C.
- Verify the controller with Chrome. You'll see a pop-up appear in the upper left of your screen. Click on the text Stadia Controller rev. A, then click the connect button in that box.
- Now unplug your controller from your PC. This will see the controller automatically shut down. Next, hold the options button (with three dots on it) while plugging your USB cord into your PC. Lastly, and this is the trickiest part, hold the options button along with the Google Assistant button as well as both A and Y buttons, all at the same time (the only feedback will be your controller disconnecting from the PC it was just connected to).
- This is the point you get to download the new Bluetooth update. You will have to connect the controller to Chrome once again through a pop-up box in the upper left of your screen, this time with the controller called SP Blank RT Family. Click connect.
- Now it's time to install the new Bluetooth mode on the controller, so you'll once again select a device in a pop-up in the upper left, now called USB COMPOSITE DEVICE. Click connect.
- The latest Bluetooth mode should now be installed on your controller, leaving you free to connect the device to any and all platforms that support Bluetooth controllers.
Adding the latest Bluetooth mode to Stadia's controller is pretty simple
In eight simple steps, you can add the latest Bluetooth mode to your Stadia controllers. This will open up support across many platforms outside of Stadia, negating the need to connect the controller over USB-C just to play non-Stadia games. Seeing that this was indeed an often-requested feature, it's certainly nice to see Google delivering the goods. While you won't want to convert the controller to this new Bluetooth mode until you're fully done with your Stadia games, it's nice to know all these controllers won't wind up as e-waste, instead living on as perfectly capable controllers for any system.