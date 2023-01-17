One of the biggest questions about Stadia's impending closure was whether or not Google would actually update the Stadia controller to open up Bluetooth support. Up until today, the only way to use a Stadia controller on a third-party platform was over USB, leaving it off the list of Android's best controllers. This all changes with Google's new Stadia controller unlock tool, which conveniently works through the Chrome browser. So if you've been keen to unlock Bluetooth support on the Stadia controller, perhaps to play some of Android's best games, we've whipped up this easy-to-follow guide so that everyone can get up to speed to play wirelessly over Bluetooth with their Stadia controller on their platform of choice.

Warning: Once you've turned on Bluetooth support, the controller will no longer work with Stadia.

Get started adding Bluetooth support to your Stadia controller

Grab a Stadia controller to add wider Bluetooth support. Navigate to Stadia's controller webpage on your PC in the Chrome browser (the web tool only works in Chrome 108 or higher). Connect your Stadia controller to your PC over USB-C.

Adding the latest Bluetooth mode to Stadia's controller is pretty simple

In eight simple steps, you can add the latest Bluetooth mode to your Stadia controllers. This will open up support across many platforms outside of Stadia, negating the need to connect the controller over USB-C just to play non-Stadia games. Seeing that this was indeed an often-requested feature, it's certainly nice to see Google delivering the goods. While you won't want to convert the controller to this new Bluetooth mode until you're fully done with your Stadia games, it's nice to know all these controllers won't wind up as e-waste, instead living on as perfectly capable controllers for any system.