PayPal is one of the largest online banking and wallet systems in the world, with more than 430 million active users. With an account and deposited cash, you can pay for nearly anything on the web, which makes PayPal important for all kinds of users.

That also means keeping your contact info updated is important. If PayPal is one of your financial hubs, it needs the correct address and phone number information. If that changes, like if you switch to a new phone and provider, you may have trouble accessing your account or getting the information you need. We can help you get everything fixed! Here's how to change your number and address in PayPal and what to do if things aren't working.

When it comes to updating your phone number or address, we suggest making changes as soon as possible. These steps are easier while you're still registered with your old number or address. While you can do these steps on your phone or on the app, it is easier when you have a few minutes to sit at a desktop PC. Here's what to do.

Get your phone (old and new, if possible) and open a browser. Log in to your profile with this link. You'll need your PayPal email and account password for this step. When you're logged in, select the Settings icon in the upper-right corner that looks like a small gear. This takes you to your Account page, where you can change all related information. If you're using the PayPal app, find the Account page, which should be under your Profile. You'll see sections for email, phone numbers, and addresses on the right side. Look at the Phone Numbers section. You'll see Primary numbers for your mobile and home phones. Select Change on the right number to begin. Select Add New, and enter your new number. Check that the category is correct, and select Add phone number. Check that this number is set as your primary. PayPal typically sends a two-factor authentication number to your phone to confirm a change in address. Enter the confirmation code online to complete the process. You must create a new number and make that your primary to switch numbers. If you're ditching a home phone, your old number stays on your account. You also can't replace your home phone number with a copy of your mobile number. There isn't a solution for this issue, so always make sure your mobile number is up-to-date to avoid problems. In the Address section, find your Primary address at the top. On the right, click the dotted icon to open your options, and select Edit. Choose connected cards, and select Update Card in the new window to change your address. Enter your new address and confirm for each connected card or account. Now you can return and edit your primary PayPal address so that your address info for all accounts is in agreement. You may find it easier to add a new address and set it as your primary address if you have a lot of accounts to link. Just remember to update all account addresses when you have time.

You can't switch addresses like this if you're moving to another country. You must create a new PayPal account for that country.

How do I change my phone number on PayPal if I can't log in?

If you changed your phone number and don't have any alternative numbers to use, you may not be able to log in to PayPal. That's especially true if you're using a new device since you need the right phone number for the two-step verification. If the window of juggling two phone numbers is over, there are a few steps you can try to gain access.

You can try recovering access or switching your phone number ASAP, but this won't help if PayPal's two-step verification is still on. First, you need to turn it off.

Head back to the Settings icon after you've logged in to PayPal. In the top menu, select the Security tab. Find the 2-step Verification section, and select Update. Select Turn Off, and confirm. Use the steps above to change your phone number and set it as your new primary. Turn two-step verification back on. You may need to choose a verification option other than text to do this. PayPal doesn't allow you to switch from one text verification to another text verification with a new number, so you may need to switch to email for verification purposes. You may run into problems with this process. If so, contact PayPal support and explain your issue. PayPal has a message center to help you contact someone, as well as numbers and email contacts.

Business contact info is important because PayPal uses it for all kinds of customer service information. To change your contact, log in to your business account and select Account settings. On the left menu, select Business information, then select Update. Here, you'll find an option to Edit information like your email and phone number for contact. Save your new information when finished.

Now you know how to update your PayPal contact data any time you need to. Just keep in mind PayPal's odd caveats, like keeping old home numbers and not allowing you to switch to text verification with a new number, and you won't have any surprises. We recommend switching your address for accounts and cards before moving onto PayPal to make everything go smoother.

