Wear OS smartwatches are great companions for Android smartphones. They have great health tracking features, help you view and answer notifications from your phone, and tell the time. Premium Wear OS smartwatches have additional features such as ECG capability, more durable screens, and LTE capability. While the features from launch are great, Wear OS watches get more features over time through updates. These updates include security patches to help make your device safer, and here's how to install them.