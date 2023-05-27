With more companies embracing remote work, keeping track of what every employee does is difficult, especially for larger companies with hundreds of workers. It also doesn't help that individuals are scattered across several countries, continents, and time zones.

Communication tools like Slack are essential for remote teams to stay connected and productive. One of the app's most helpful features is the ability to set status messages, which can let your colleagues know when you're available or busy. Whether you're taking a quick break to recharge, in a meeting, or out of the office for the day, this article shows you how to update your Slack status on your PC or top-of-the-line 5G phone.

How to set your Slack status on desktop

If you use the Slack web or desktop app, you can set your status by following these steps:

Launch the Slack web or Windows app on your PC and log in to the workspace you want to update. Click your profile photo in the upper-right corner of the screen. A drop-down menu appears. Click the Update your status button. Another box pops up with the default status options used by your company, complete with emojis. Choose a status from the preset options. Alternatively, you can type a custom status in the field labeled What's your status. Click the conversation bubble icon to the left of the status you just typed. An emoji drop-down box opens. Select an emoji that matches your status. Tap the box below the Remove status after option to choose how long the status lasts. Select a suitable time. The status clears after that period elapses. Select the checkbox next to Pause notifications if you prefer not to entertain messages while your status is active. Click Save when you're done.

An emoji appears on your profile and beside your name in every conversation. When colleagues open your profile or hover over the emoji, they see your new status.

How to set your Slack status in the mobile app

If you're on the go and unable to use your PC, you can set your Slack on your phone with these steps:

Launch the Slack mobile app and log in to the profile you wish to update. Navigate to the You tab in the lower-right corner of the screen. Tap the Update your status box. 2 Images Close Select a status from your company's preset options. Alternatively, tap the What's your status box to enter one manually. Tap the smiley to the left of the status you typed to add an emoji. 2 Images Close Select Clear after and choose a time and date for your new status to clear. 2 Images Close Tap Save in the upper-right corner of the screen to effect your changes. 2 Images Close

The emoji appears beside your name in conversations and on the homepage. Your colleagues on mobile can see your full status by tapping your name or avatar on any message.

Why is the Slack status emoji important?

While colleagues won't see your Slack status until they click on your name and open your profile, the emoji is always beside your name, whether on the homescreen or conversation screen. Hence, it is a quick way of notifying colleagues of your new status.

Slack emojis are even more helpful for companies with preset status options since most persons within the organization will know what each one means. Even if you write a personalized status and choose a random emoji, it still signifies something's up, prompting teammates to open your profile and check your full status.

Slack statuses will be unseen and hidden if emojis don't accompany them. So, what happens when you don't choose an emoji for your status? Well, Slack automatically selects one for you — the speech balloon. This emoji is displayed regardless of whether you set your status on mobile or desktop.

The process of manually changing your Slack status is straightforward. But in a fast-paced corporate setting, updating your status every time something happens can become a hassle. However, with Slack automation, things are less cumbersome.

Built-in Slack status automations

Aside from texts, Slack has other built-in communication tools like calls and huddles. When using any of these tools, your Slack status automatically updates to reflect it. For example, if you're on a Slack call, your status changes to "On a call." Similarly, it changes to "In a huddle" when you're in a Slack huddle. Once you get off, your status immediately switches back.

It's worth noting that this feature only works if you don't have a status. If you have one, Slack doesn't change or override it. You can turn off the setting altogether, from the Audio & video settings, if you don't want Slack to change your status in the first place.

Third-party Slack status automations

Slack integrates with several third-party apps, allowing companies to synchronize several aspects of their businesses with the communication platform. Some of these Slack integrations can update your status.

For example, Clockwise's Google Calendar + Slack sync tool updates your status based on your Google Calendar events. Zapier's automated workflows take things a step further. It integrates with several calendars, to-do lists, and other tools to pull information to update your Slack status.

From coffee break to lunch to availability

Setting your Slack status helps you stay connected with your team and keep everyone on the same page, no matter where they are. While Slack is an excellent tool for remote communication, you won't be reading or replying to messages all the time. If you need to take a break from the ever-busy groups to get lunch or focus on a work-related task, you might need to turn off Slack notifications.