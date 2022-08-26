Google Chrome, like many modern browsers, can automatically update itself. This increases the browser's security to keep you safe and makes sure that everyone has access to the latest web features. However, after a new update is available, Chrome won't necessarily install it immediately. So, if there's a new feature you want to try or a new security update that you need, speed up the process and update the browser manually.

On Windows PCs, all of Google Chrome's update functions are found within the browser. Take the following steps to update to the newest version:

Open Google Chrome. Open the drop-down menu by clicking the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner of the browser. Select Settings. In the settings menu, click About Chrome. Chrome automatically checks whether it is updated. If an update is available, a button labeled Update Google Chrome appears. Click the button. Google Chrome updates and a button labeled Relaunch appears. Click the Relaunch button. Chrome relaunches, automatically re-opening any tabs you had open (unless you were in incognito mode). The latest version of Chrome is now installed.

Unlike on the PC, the Android version of Google Chrome usually updates like all other Android apps–through the Google Play Store. You can update the browser through the Play Store by taking the following steps:

Open the Google Play Store. Tap your profile image in the upper-right corner. Select Manage apps & device. Select Updates available. Find Google Chrome and tap the Update button. Close

While updating through the Google Play Store is the common way to update Chrome, you can also install an update from within the browser.

Open Google Chrome. Tap the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner to open the drop-down menu. If a new update is available, you will see Update Chrome in the drop-down menu. Tap it to update the browser.

While Safari is the most popular browser on iOS, many people prefer Chrome because of its ability to sync history, settings, and tabs across multiple devices. If you're an iPhone or iPad user who likes to use Google Chrome, you can update the browser with the following steps:

Open the App Store. Tap the profile icon in the upper-right corner. Scroll down to Upcoming Automatic Updates. Find Google Chrome. If an update is available, click the Update button. If prompted, enter your Apple ID and password.

Always something new

Chrome is consistently updating with new features, with new versions released every few months. However, there are many useful features that Google Chrome does not have natively. If you want to see what else your browser can do, check out our list of the 11 best Google Chrome extensions. If you want to take greater advantage of Google's ecosystem, look at our list of the best Android phones.