If you use X (formerly known as Twitter), you may have participated in interesting conversations and discovered new content when your friends tag you in posts. But sometimes, you might be spammed with constant mentions or be dragged into long-winded arguments. The seemingly constant notifications can become exhausting if the conversation lasts too long.

In this guide, we walk you through the process of untagging yourself from spam X posts. It doesn't matter whether you use X on a smartphone, a laptop, a desktop PC, or one of the best Chromebooks. The process is the same for all devices.

After acquiring Twitter on October 27, 2022, Elon Musk changed the social media platform's name from Twitter to X in July 2023. Along with this name change, tweets are now referred to as posts.

How to untag yourself from X posts

If X posts get too overwhelming, untag yourself from mentions. And if the user keeps tagging you in conversations you're not interested in, block them. In this tutorial, we show you how to remove yourself from the boring conversations you're tagged in. We also include a few tips to avoid being tagged by spam accounts or annoying users.

Leave a conversation from Notifications

You can untag yourself from a conversation from the Mentions tab under Notifications.

Log in to your X account. Select the Notifications icon. Tap Mentions. 2 Images Close Find the conversation where you want to untag yourself. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select Leave this conversation. 2 Images Close You'll see a prompt that informs you what happens when you leave a conversation. Select Leave this conversation.

Leave a conversation from a thread

You can also untag yourself from a conversation directly from the thread.

Log in to your X account. Go to the top of the thread where the conversation starts and click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select Leave this conversation. 2 Images Close You'll receive a prompt that informs you what happens when you leave a conversation. Select Leave this conversation.

Leaving a conversation untags you from the original post and all replies. You can still see the conversation but no longer receive further notifications. Additionally, people can't mention you again in the conversation.

How to report a post on X

X gives you the option to report a post for copyright violation, harassment, abuse, or spam. X reviews the report and determines whether the post violates the company's policies. You are notified if X takes action against the post.

Log in to your X account and navigate to the post you want to report. Click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner of the post. Select Report post. 2 Images Close You'll see prompts asking for details about the offending post. Select Submit after filling in the required information.

How to block a user on X

If a particular X user spams your feed with posts, block them, and you'll no longer see their posts. This action also silences notifications from them, and they won't be allowed to message you or follow your account.

Here's how to block a user:

Log in to your X account. Tap the Notifications icon. Select Mentions. 2 Images Close Find the post of the user you want to block. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select Block @username. 2 Images Close You'll see a prompt that tells you what happens when you block a user. Select Block.

Enjoy full control over your X posts

If you're swamped with notifications because you're tagged in a long thread, leave the conversation by following the steps listed above. Still, X has its quirks, and if you run into issues with the social media platform, refer to our guide on how to solve the common X problems.