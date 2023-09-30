In the six years since TikTok launched overseas, it's inspired over two billion downloads worldwide (over one billion on the Play Store). It has over one billion monthly active users. Those numbers put it in the same league as Facebook and YouTube. However, it also invites the same problems that plague all large social media sites: spam.

Spam comes in all sorts of varieties. One of the most annoying involves tagging hundreds of users in a video to force it in front of as many eyes as possible. Untagging yourself from a video on TikTok isn't as intuitive as it could be. Android Police is on the case to help you get it done. And if you need an awesome camera phone to make your next video, we found the best ones.

How to untag yourself from a TikTok video

You don't have to be caught up in a spam attack to want to untag yourself from a video. Perhaps you were recorded on a bad hair day or caught in a compromising situation (we promise not to tell). Either way, untagging yourself from a TikTok video only takes a few steps and isn't too hard.

Open TikTok and tap the Inbox icon at the bottom of the screen. From the Inbox menu, select Activities. 2 Images Close You'll find a list of all your likes, tags, and mentions. Open the video in which you were tagged. Tap the tag icon next to the uploader's username (yes, it's small). 2 Images Close From the tag menu, select the Remove tag button. If you change your mind, tap the Add back button. 2 Images Close If you close the tag modal menu after removing the tag, you can't add it back.

How to prevent people from tagging you in TikTok videos

Removing a tag from a video isn't cumbersome, but it can be tedious, especially if you have to do it frequently. If untagging yourself becomes too much of a burden, you can prevent yourself from being tagged altogether.

Open TikTok and tap the Profile icon in the lower-right corner of the screen. From the Profile page, tap the hamburger menu in the upper-right corner of the screen. 2 Images Close Select Settings and privacy. From the Settings and privacy menu, select Privacy. 2 Images Close In the Privacy menu, scroll down to the Interactions section and tap Mentions and tags. Select Tags. 2 Images Close From the modal pop-up, change your Tags settings to limit who can tag you. Close

Making TikTok work for you

Given the demographics that TikTok enjoys, it can be a powerful social media platform to hype your brand or boost your business. If you need to up your TikTok game, check out our guide on how to edit a TikTok video.