You've just been tagged in an Instagram post by a stranger. We've all been there. Most of the time, it's a spam account introducing you to their profile, product, or service. It's even more annoying than a never-ending barrage of persistent Instagram ads populating your feed. While you can't do much about ads, it only takes a few clicks to untag yourself from a spam Instagram post, and we show you how.

How to untag yourself from spam Instagram posts

First, open the Instagram app on your Android ultrawide camera phone, and then head to the Tagged section in your profile.

Select the photo or video you've been tagged in. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner of the post. Choose Tag options. 2 Images Close Select Remove me from post. Close And just like that, you've been untagged from the post.

Alternatively, there's a small icon in the lower-left corner of the photo or video. Clicking it displays a list of everyone who's liked the post. Find your name in the list, tap it, and follow steps 3 and 4.

While the instructions pertain to Instagram's Android app, the method works across Android, iOS, and web versions of Instagram.

You can't manually untag yourself from stories. This requires contacting the original poster of the story you were tagged in. There's an easy workaround to this.

Don't let just anyone tag you on Instagram

To prevent spam Instagram posts, it might be a good idea to limit who can tag you in the first place. This can be done through Instagram settings and applies to all content, including stories and live videos.

Go to your Instagram settings. Scroll down and tap Tags and mentions under the How others can interact with you section. 2 Images Close Select Allow tags from people that you follow, and you'll only ever be tagged by accounts that you approve of. Close

No more spam posts on Instagram

It feels great when a friend or family member tags you in an Instagram post. But it's an entirely different story when it's done by someone you've never heard of before. While it's annoying and takes a few taps here and there, it's easy to alleviate the issue in seconds.