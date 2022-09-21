Got one too many apps installed on your Windows 11 PC? It's easy to get rid of them.

Apps can be addictive. Today, we have such a vast collection of apps for Windows that installing too many apps is very easy. Finding a bad app here and there that you may not want to use is even easier. Uninstalling apps on a Windows PC used to be tricky, but it has become much more streamlined and easier over the years.

While it's not the same as disabling apps on your Android phone, deleting apps on Windows 11 is a simple process. There are a few ways to do it, and you can pick your method depending on your preference. Here's how to uninstall apps from Windows 11.

How to uninstall apps from Windows 11 via the Start Menu

This is the quickest way to uninstall apps from Windows 11. The Start Menu has changed a bit with Windows 11, and uninstalling apps from it is now a bit simpler. Follow the steps below.

Click the Start button to bring up the Start Menu. Click the All apps button towards the top right of the Start Menu. Scroll to find the app you want to uninstall. Some apps may be listed under a folder, so you'll have to click the arrow button next to the folder to expand the contents and locate the app. Right-click the app you want to uninstall, and click Uninstall. If you get a confirmation pop-up, click Uninstall to confirm.

How to uninstall apps from Windows 11 via the Control Panel

The only issue with this quick method is that sometimes it will open up the Control Panel interface to uninstall the app, and you'll have to follow extra steps. So if you want to avoid that redundancy, you can just follow the steps below to uninstall apps from Windows 11 using the Control Panel.

Open Control Panel by looking for it in Windows search. Click Uninstall a program under the Programs tab to open the list of installed apps. Locate the program you want to uninstall, and double-click it. You can also right-click to get the uninstall options, or click the app once to get the options on the menu bar above the app list. This will open up the Uninstall setup wizard, which will ask you for permission to run. Click Yes to proceed. Follow the instructions in the Uninstall setup wizard to finish uninstalling the app.

The exact steps in the Uninstall setup wizard will vary by app. However, the overall process will more or less be the same, asking you if you want to uninstall or repair the app, whether you want to keep the app data for future installations, and other similar options.

How to uninstall apps from Windows 11 via the Settings app

Control Panel is a rather old part of Windows that lives on even in Windows 11. If you want to uninstall apps without going to that corner of Windows, you can use the Settings app. Follow the steps below to uninstall apps from Windows 11 via the Settings app.

Open Settings by looking for it in Windows search or pressing Windows key + I simultaneously. Click the Apps tab in the left navigation pane. Click the Apps & features button in the right pane. Scroll and locate the program you want to uninstall. Click the three-dot menu button next to the app, and click Uninstall. This will open up the Uninstall setup wizard, which will ask you for permission to run. Click Yes to proceed. Follow the instructions in the Uninstall setup wizard to finish uninstalling the app.

Uninstalling the stubborn apps from Windows 11

This process is primarily a Windows issue and isn't as much of a problem with the best Chromebooks out there since the latter runs the cloud-friendly ChromeOS with web apps. The beauty of Windows is the variety of apps available on the OS and how old apps can still run on the newest Windows 11. However, some older applications may be stubborn and not uninstall completely with these methods. In such cases, you may have to use third-party apps to purge such apps from Windows 11.