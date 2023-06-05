Genshin Impact is among the most popular games on mobile. It's also one of the best open-world games on Android. That said, if you want to take a break from exploring the fictional universe of Teyvat or your game starts to run poorly, you may consider uninstalling Genshin Impact.

In that case, we've got you covered. We'll guide you through the process of how to uninstall Genshin Impact on your Android device. Certain UI elements might vary, depending on whether you're using the latest Android tablet or a pocket-sized phone, but the general steps remain the same.

How to uninstall Genshin Impact on Android

Option 1: Uninstall Genshin Impact from the home screen

The easiest way to uninstall Genshin Impact, or any other app, for that matter, is from the home screen.

Find the Genshin Impact icon in your launcher, press your finger on it and hold. Slide it the app icon the top of the screen where two options will pop up. Move the icon to the "Uninstall" option on the right.

You will be asked to confirm whether you wish to uninstall Genshin Impact from your device. Press "Ok" to uninstall it.

Note that moving the icon to the "Remove" option on the left will simply remove the game's icon from the home screen.

Option 2: Uninstall Genshin Impact from App Info setting

The other option is via the app settings.

Repeat the first step from the previous section by holding your finger on the icon. Choose "App Info" from the drop-down menu that appears.

This section lets you delete the game, but you can also navigate to "Storage and cache" to clear your cache and game data without completely uninstalling the game. Clearing the cache is a good idea if your game isn't performing correctly.

Genshin Impact is easily uninstalled at any time

Now that you successfully uninstalled Genshin Impact or simply dipped into the settings to clear your cache, we hope you've solved whatever issue you were having with the game. And rest assured, neither deleting the game nor wiping data will delete your save. Saved data for Ganshin Impact is stored in the cloud and readily available if you ever wish to reinstall the game.