Your Facebook Feed keeps you updated on every event from people you follow. The Feed is updated every time someone makes a post, which can trigger annoying notifications and flood your Android phone with content you dislike. You may decide to silence notifications on your phone, but you will still see their posts when you open the app. Instead, consider unfollowing them. It's not as brutal as you think.

When you unfollow someone on Facebook, they remain on your friend list. You won't see anything they post on your feed, and they won't know that you unfollowed them. If you'd like to test this feature with your Facebook friends, here's a simple guide to help you.

How unfollowing works on Facebook

When you add someone as a friend on Facebook, you automatically follow each other. You can also follow people without being friends with them if their settings allow it. Following people allows you to see and interact with their posts in your News Feed. If you no longer want to see the content they upload, unfollow them.

Unfollowing someone stops their posts and stories from appearing on your feed completely, but you can still view them when you visit their profile page. It's also worth noting that unfollowing is different from blocking or unfriending someone. You still receive birthday notifications when you unfollow them.

Besides that, every other functionality is not affected, such as messaging, commenting, and liking, among others. The procedure works the same way if your friend unfollows you, and the setting remains effective until any of you clicks or taps the follow button again on your device. Friends and non-friends don't receive notifications when you unfollow them. If you decide to follow them again, they still won't get a notification. Use the steps below to begin unfollowing people on Facebook.

How to unfollow someone on the Facebook mobile app

There are three ways to use Facebook to unfollow people:

Settings menu : Manage your Facebook News Feed preferences. You can add people as your favorites, snooze, unfollow, and reconnect with profiles you unfollowed.

: Manage your Facebook News Feed preferences. You can add people as your favorites, snooze, unfollow, and reconnect with profiles you unfollowed. People's profiles : Unfollow, unfriend, and Take a Break from friends. Take a Break is a harsher feature that lets you see less of someone and hide moments shared with them. You can also edit who can see the posts between you two.

: Unfollow, unfriend, and Take a Break from friends. Take a Break is a harsher feature that lets you see less of someone and hide moments shared with them. You can also edit who can see the posts between you two. Posts on your Feed: Tapping the three-dot icon beside a person's posts from your Feed displays the option to unfollow them.

Unfollow people from the Facebook settings menu

Open the Facebook app. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner of your screen. Close Tap Settings & privacy to expand a drop-down menu. Tap Settings. 2 Images Close Under Profile, tap Profile settings. Scroll up and tap News Feed from under Feed settings. 2 Images Close In the What's in your Feed menu, select Unfollow to view the pages and people you follow. Tap anyone's profile icon, and Facebook automatically unfollows them. 2 Images Close To follow them again, return to the What's in your Feed menu and tap Reconnect. You will see a list of people you unfollowed and when you did it. Tap any of the profile icons, and Facebook automatically follows them. The profile icon returns to the Unfollow menu.

Unfollow people from their profiles

Visit a Facebook profile. Tap the Friends button to expand an options list. Select Unfollow. 2 Images Close

Unfollow people from Facebook posts

On your News Feed, find a post from the person you want to unfollow. Tap the three-dot icon beside the post. Select the Unfollow option, and it's done without confirmation. 2 Images Close

How to unfollow someone on Facebook from your browser

When you use the Facebook web app, you can unfollow people from their posts on your Feed, their profile, and the Settings menu.

Unfollow people from the Facebook settings menu

Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click Settings & Privacy. Select Feed. In the What's in your Feed menu, click Unfollow. Click the blue icon with a tick beside a profile to unfollow them. The icon turns gray and has a + sign. Click the icon again to follow the person.

Unfollow people from Facebook posts

On your Feed, find a post from the person you want to unfollow. Click the three-dot icon beside the post. Select the Unfollow option. Alternatively, hover your mouse over the person's name. Click the Friends button. Select Unfollow.

Unfollow people from their profiles

Visit the profile of the person you'd like to unfollow. Click the Friends button. Select Unfollow.

How to snooze people on Facebook

Unfollowing someone is a great way to silence their posts when they become too much. The feature has no timer, so anyone can remain unfollowed until you decide to follow them again. If you prefer to take a temporary break from their posts, you can snooze someone for 30 days. After 30 days, Facebook displays their posts on your Feed again. You have to follow someone to be able to snooze them, and you can only do it via their post on your Feed.

On the Facebook mobile app

Open Facebook. On your Feed, find a post from the person you want to snooze. Tap the three-dot icon beside the post. Select the Snooze option. Close

From your browser

On your Feed, find a post from the person you want to snooze. Click the three-dot icon beside the post. Select the Snooze option.

How to manage people you snooze on Facebook

From the Facebook settings menu, you can end a snooze before 30 days. If the snooze has elapsed 30 days, you can restart it again. There's no limit to how many times you can snooze a person.

On the Facebook mobile app

Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner of your screen. Go to Settings & Privacy → Settings → Profile settings → News Feed. In the What's in your Feed menu, select Snooze. To stop an ongoing snooze, tap End Snooze. To restart a snooze, tap Snooze. 2 Images Close

From your browser

Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner of your screen. Go to Settings & privacy → Feed. Click Snooze. To end an ongoing snooze, click the blue clock icon to turn it gray. To restart a snooze, click the gray clock icon to turn it blue.

Sometimes, you just need a break

Facebook houses interesting features to help you keep your friends close and their posts far away. Plus, you can unclutter your Feed from toxic social media content that doesn't align with your values. Unfollowing people doesn't mean the end of texting. If you're part of any spam groups on Facebook Messenger, you will still see chats from people you don't follow.

When a group chat isn't to your liking anymore, you can leave a group chat on every messaging app and permanently rid yourself of the distractions. The bad news is that everyone receives a notification that you left.