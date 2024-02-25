Being the most popular instant messaging app in the world, WhatsApp plays a vital role in your life for staying in touch with friends, family, and local businesses. When you go back and forth with several apps and conversations on mobile or desktop, you may accidentally delete WhatsApp messages. The Facebook-owned company offers a neat trick to undelete a message on your iPhone, Android, and desktop.

WhatsApp offers two options when you delete a message in a conversation. You can delete it for everyone or remove a message from your chat only. The former option is available for two days after you've sent a message. You can't recall messages that you deleted for everyone.

Device support for WhatsApp undo feature

The ability to undelete a WhatsApp message is available on Android, iPhone, and WhatsApp web. The company released desktop apps on Mac and Windows, but you can't undo deleted messages on these apps.

Before you start, update your mobile apps to the latest version.

Undelete a WhatsApp message on Android

We'll start with WhatsApp for Android. Follow the steps below to undelete a WhatsApp message on Android.

When you delete several messages simultaneously using the same option, the undo option reverts all the deleted texts in the conversation. The same trick works for other media types like photos, videos, and documents.

Undo a deleted WhatsApp message on iPhone

The trick to undelete a WhatsApp message is almost identical to the Android one. The iOS version uses a different user interface. Let's go through the steps below.

Undelete a WhatsApp message on the desktop

The option to undo deleted WhatsApp messages is unavailable on the desktop apps. If you use WhatsApp on the web or one of the web-based Windows or Mac apps, go through the steps below to undelete messages.

Launch WhatsApp on the desktop and select a conversation. Hover the cursor on a message and click the down-arrow icon. Select Delete. Click Delete for me. When you realize your mistake, look for a banner message in the lower-left corner. Click Undo, and you are good to go.

Undelete WhatsApp messages: Observations

While the option to undo deleted WhatsApp messages and media is a handy add-on, the function still leaves much to desire.

WhatsApp gives you around five seconds to undo deleted messages. If you miss the bottom pop-up, you can't recall your messages.

After you delete a message and accidentally go back to the WhatsApp home screen, the pop-up to undo your action remains visible on the home screen. Make sure to act before the message disappears.

You can undo deleted WhatsApp messages in group conversations.

When you delete a bunch of messages on WhatsApp, you can't undelete a specific message. The app reverts all your messages.

Use third-party apps to undelete WhatsApp messages

The web is packed with third-party apps to manage your WhatsApp chats. These apps offer an option to undelete a WhatsApp message. You must connect your phone to a desktop or Mac and follow instructions to undo a deleted message.

Be careful when you use these unofficial WhatsApp manager apps. They may not work as advertised. Take their high claims with a pinch of salt. We recommend going with software that offers a money-back guarantee.

Tip: Backup your WhatsApp chats regularly

Back up your WhatsApp conversations at regular intervals. That way, you don't lose access to your messages when you switch devices. You can back up WhatsApp messages to Google Drive on Android and iCloud on iPhone. Go to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup, check the backup size, set an auto backup interval, and include or exclude videos. Then, select Back Up.

Get back your important messages in no time

WhatsApp only offers a short time window to use the undo feature. After that, you can't recall deleted messages in a conversation. If you want to permanently save your WhatsApp messages, export them on your phone or PC. You can export and print your messages for specific purposes.