When you realize that number you blocked was your long-lost cousin and not a telemarketer

Blocking a phone number is the simplest way to prevent the person on the other end of the line from contacting you. It comes in handy for preventing scammers, telemarketers, and other unwanted calls.

But how do you unblock a contact or phone number? Whether you blocked someone by mistake or changed your mind about a contact you deliberately blocked, you can easily unblock them. This tutorial shows you the different ways to remove someone's phone number from the blocked list on your Google Pixel phone and many other Android phones.

The Phone by Google app is the default dialer for most Android phones. If you have a separate dialer app for your phone, you can easily download Google's phone app and make it the default for most Android phones. The app lets you quickly see the list of numbers you've blocked on your Android phone and block and unblock calls from the Recent Callers screen. Here's how unblock a number from the Recent Callers screen:

Open the Phone app from your homescreen or app drawer. Tap the More (three-dot) icon to open the settings menu. Tap Settings from the options. 2 Images Close Navigate to the Blocked numbers option. Tap the red dash next to the number you want to unblock. 2 Images Close

Google's Contacts app also ships with most Android phones, and it can be downloaded from the Play Store on most Android phones. allows you to block both saved and unknown numbers that haven't called you recently. However, it also allows you to see and unblock all contacts. To use it:

Open the Google Contacts app. Switch to the Fix & manage tab in the lower-right corner of the screen. Select Blocked numbers from the Other tools section. Tap the red dash next to a number to unblock it. 2 Images Close

If the number contacted you while it was blocked, you won't see the missed phone calls after you unblock it. Android smartphones don't keep a log of calls from blocked numbers.

Just as you can block numbers from sending text messages, you can also unblock them. Here's how:

Launch the Google Messages app. Tap the More options (three-dot) icon. Select Spam and blocked from the options. 2 Images Close Tap the message (and sender) you wish to unblock. Select Unblock from the pop-up dialog box in the upper-right corner of the screen. 2 Images Close

The blocked messages screen only shows contacts that have previously sent you a text and were blocked through the Messages app. To see all your blocked contacts, including those restricted from the Phone or Contacts app, tap the three-dot icon on the Spam and unblocked page and select Blocked contacts.

The above steps show how to unblock contacts using Google's default software. The process is similar on other phones with third-party apps for calling and messaging. If you own a Samsung phone, check out our guide on unblocking a number on a Samsung Galaxy phone.

You can get blocked too

There are many reasons to block a number, such as telemarketing, spam calls, potential scammers, or personal issues. In the case of personal disagreements, there's always room for reconciliation and unblocking the contact. And if it's the other way around, you can find out if someone has blocked you.