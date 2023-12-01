Samsung and Google have partnered to bring the ultimate screen reading experience for Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets. Samsung packed its voice assistant with Google's TalkBack feature to provide audio feedback for those with low vision and loss of eyesight. Thanks to some handiwork by Samsung, you can change gesture controls on your Galaxy to make TalkBack more intuitive and comfortable with your hands.

To help you get started with this nifty unified screen reader, we walk you through how to turn on TalkBack while outlining some discoverable features on your handy Samsung phone and tablet.

How to use the TalkBack feature on Samsung

Turning on Samsung TalkBack invites a voice assistant to talk through everything presented on the screen, including what you touch while navigating through an app, reading aloud the focused text displayed on the page, reading the notifications that show up, and describing all the buttons and menus you're currently touching. To help you understand what Samsung TalkBack brings to Galaxy devices, here are some of the main features of TalkBack:

TalkBack reads the bold outline over an item aloud. Double tap with one finger to change the focus.

Customize your touch response to multi-finger or one-finger-based gestures.

Re-learn gesture commands by tapping once with four fingers to bring up the Gesture Pad.

Control TalkBack with keyboard shortcuts by connecting a Bluetooth or USB keyboard.

Edit text by swiping left or right with two fingers.

Swipe left or right on a page to change your voice assistant settings.

How to turn on Samsung TalkBack

Samsung TalkBack operates with gesture-based controls. You don't have to rely on finding precise locations for buttons and accidentally touching these commands (which may prompt you away from the menu or screen). To activate Samsung TalkBack, navigate to your device's settings and select it from the accessibility options. We walk you through how to do so below.

Open the device's Settings. Scroll down and tap Accessibility. Close Tap TalkBalk. At the top of the screen, tap the toggle to turn on TalkBack and then select Allow. Close

Ensure your text-to-speech settings match your system's language. Your device may flag you if your system language differs from your settings.

To change your text-to-speech settings, return to your device's TalkBack settings, select Text-to-speech settings > Language, and choose English (United States) for US-based devices.

Close

How to turn off Samsung TalkBack

Since TalkBack is turned on, every tappable step requires two taps to confirm your selection while swiping with two fingers to maneuver through the menu. You can also manually turn off Samsung TalkBack by revisiting your settings. Read our steps below to learn more.

Open the device's Settings and navigate to Accessibility. Tap TalkBalk. At the top of the screen, tap the toggle to turn off TalkBack. Close

Holding down both volume buttons on your device for three seconds turns Samsung TalkBack on and off without going to your settings.

Paving our way to more accessibility on Android

Android 14 improved and brought additional accessibility options for Android users. While accessibility features still have a way to go for those with low vision or who are hard of hearing, the efforts are appreciated. Samsung's introduction to custom gestures shows we are heading in the right direction. As Android gains more sizable updates, we will get more accessibility options that can get us caught up to Apple.