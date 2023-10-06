Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Mail clients are often not as smooth as webmail sites, but their desktop notifications are key to productivity. All computers come with a built-in mail client. The best Chromebooks have Gmail, Macs have Apple Mail, and Windows has Mail and Outlook. Webmail sites such as Gmail offer more bells and whistles and are better at sorting through spam than mail clients. Here's how you can turn on Gmail desktop notifications and have the best of both worlds.

Turn on Gmail desktop notifications

The first thing you'll do is go to Gmail and let your email know you want it to deliver desktop notifications. You can do this on any browser, as the Gmail layout is the same. Here's how to turn on Gmail desktop notifications in Gmail.

  1. Open your Chrome browser and go to Gmail.com.
  2. Click the Settings gear icon.
    The Gmail web interface with a red arrow pointing to the settings gear icon
  3. Choose See all settings.
    The web-based Gmail homescreen with a red arrow pointing to the See all settings option
  4. Scroll down in the settings menu until you see Desktop Notifications.
    The Gmail web all settings menu with a red arrow on the right side of the screen pointing down
  5. Choose your mail notifications setting.
    The Gmail website settings menu with a red arrow pointing to the desktop notifications setting on the left of the menu
  6. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click Save Changes.
    The gmail web site settings menu with a red arrow pointing to the Save Changes button.

After setting up Gmail to deliver notifications, it's time to let your browser deliver these notifications to your desktop.

How to turn on Gmail desktop notifications on Chrome

You can turn on Gmail desktop notifications from any Chromium-based browser. This includes Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, Brave, and others. To turn on Gmail desktop notifications on Chrome, follow these steps:

  1. Open Chrome and click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Make sure you're signed in to your Google account.
    Chrome browser opened on the Google homepage with a red arrow pointing to the three dot menu in the top right corner.
  2. Choose Settings.
    The Chrome settings drop down menu with a red arrow pointing to the Settings option.
  3. Click Privacy and security on the left column and select Site Settings from the list.
    Chrome settings menu with a red arrow pointing to the privacy and security tab and another pointing to the Site Settings option.
  4. Scroll down and click Notifications.
    Chrome site settings menu with a red arrow pointing to the notifications option.
  5. Choose Sites can ask to send notifications.
    Chrome notifications menu with a red arrow pointing to the Allow sites to ask option
  6. Scroll down until you see Allow to send notifications and click Add.
    Chrome notifications settings menu with a red arrow pointing to the Add button next to Allowed to send notifications.
  7. Enter https://mail.google.com/mail in the pop-up and click Add.
    The chrome notifications menu with the gmail web address entered in a white pop up.

Chrome now sends you notifications on your desktop for your emails.

How to turn on Gmail desktop notifications on Firefox

People who love Firefox love it a lot. If you're one of them and use Gmail on Firefox, this is how to turn on Gmail desktop notifications on Firefox.

  1. Open Firefox and make sure you're signed in.
  2. Click the settings hamburger menu in the upper-right corner.
    The Firefox homepage open on Firefox browser with a red arrow pointing to the hamburger menu in the top right corner.
  3. Choose Settings.
    The Firefox drop down settings menu with Settings circled in red and a red arrow pointing towards it.
  4. Search for Notifications in the search bar.
    The Firefox settings menu with a red arrow pointing to the search bar at the top
  5. Scroll down and click Settings next to Notifications (marked in yellow).
    The Firefox settings page with Notifications highlighted in yellow and a red arrow pointing to the Settings button next to it.
  6. Add https://mail.google.com/mail to the address bar and click Save Changes.
    The Firefox add notifications permissions menu settings with the gmail address filled out in the address bar.
  7. Click Exceptions next to the Block pop-up windows setting.
    Firefox notifications settings with a red arrow pointing to the Exceptions button next to Block pop-up windows.
  8. Add https://mail.google.com/mail to the address bar and select Allow.
    Firefox pop-up exceptions menu with the gmail address filled out in the address bar and a red arrow pointing to the allow button.
  9. Click Save Changes.

Firefox works a little differently from most browsers. It doesn't pop up a large notification. Instead, you see a little push notification icon in the address bar. You need to click it to see the full notification. This is part of Safari's commitment to user privacy, and there are currently no workarounds.

How to turn on Gmail desktop notifications on Safari

Mac users who prefer Safari to other browsers can also turn on Gmail desktop notifications. However, unlike most browsers, you'll go into system settings to turn on this function. Here's how to turn on Gmail desktop notifications on Safari on Mac.

  1. Click the Apple symbol in the upper-left corner of the menu bar.
    A Mac desktop with a red arrow pointing to the Apple symbol in the top left corner of the screen.
  2. Choose System Settings.
    Mac desktop with the Apple menu drop down open and a red arrow pointing to System Settings.
  3. Click Notifications on the left column and Safari from the center column.
    Mac system settings menu with red arrows pointing to the Notifications tab and the Safari tab
  4. Toggle Allow Notifications to the On position.
    Mac system settings for safari showing a red arrow pointing to the allow notifications toggle.
  5. Set your notification preferences the way you like.

Make the most of Gmail

Gmail may be the best email service, but it doesn't have an official desktop client. Even the Gmail app on the cheapest Chromebooks is nothing more than a progressive web app. This means you need to turn on Gmail desktop notifications to get the most out of it. Google makes it easy. These settings also work across Google products, from Google Calendar to Google Tasks. The Google suite of apps can become powerful productivity tools once you activate desktop notifications.