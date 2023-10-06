Mail clients are often not as smooth as webmail sites, but their desktop notifications are key to productivity. All computers come with a built-in mail client. The best Chromebooks have Gmail, Macs have Apple Mail, and Windows has Mail and Outlook. Webmail sites such as Gmail offer more bells and whistles and are better at sorting through spam than mail clients. Here's how you can turn on Gmail desktop notifications and have the best of both worlds.

Turn on Gmail desktop notifications

The first thing you'll do is go to Gmail and let your email know you want it to deliver desktop notifications. You can do this on any browser, as the Gmail layout is the same. Here's how to turn on Gmail desktop notifications in Gmail.

Open your Chrome browser and go to Gmail.com. Click the Settings gear icon. Choose See all settings. Scroll down in the settings menu until you see Desktop Notifications. Choose your mail notifications setting. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click Save Changes.

After setting up Gmail to deliver notifications, it's time to let your browser deliver these notifications to your desktop.

How to turn on Gmail desktop notifications on Chrome

You can turn on Gmail desktop notifications from any Chromium-based browser. This includes Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, Brave, and others. To turn on Gmail desktop notifications on Chrome, follow these steps:

Open Chrome and click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Make sure you're signed in to your Google account. Choose Settings. Click Privacy and security on the left column and select Site Settings from the list. Scroll down and click Notifications. Choose Sites can ask to send notifications. Scroll down until you see Allow to send notifications and click Add. Enter https://mail.google.com/mail in the pop-up and click Add.

Chrome now sends you notifications on your desktop for your emails.

How to turn on Gmail desktop notifications on Firefox

People who love Firefox love it a lot. If you're one of them and use Gmail on Firefox, this is how to turn on Gmail desktop notifications on Firefox.

Open Firefox and make sure you're signed in. Click the settings hamburger menu in the upper-right corner. Choose Settings. Search for Notifications in the search bar. Scroll down and click Settings next to Notifications (marked in yellow). Add https://mail.google.com/mail to the address bar and click Save Changes. Click Exceptions next to the Block pop-up windows setting. Add https://mail.google.com/mail to the address bar and select Allow. Click Save Changes.

Firefox works a little differently from most browsers. It doesn't pop up a large notification. Instead, you see a little push notification icon in the address bar. You need to click it to see the full notification. This is part of Safari's commitment to user privacy, and there are currently no workarounds.

How to turn on Gmail desktop notifications on Safari

Mac users who prefer Safari to other browsers can also turn on Gmail desktop notifications. However, unlike most browsers, you'll go into system settings to turn on this function. Here's how to turn on Gmail desktop notifications on Safari on Mac.

Click the Apple symbol in the upper-left corner of the menu bar. Choose System Settings. Click Notifications on the left column and Safari from the center column. Toggle Allow Notifications to the On position. Set your notification preferences the way you like.

Make the most of Gmail

Gmail may be the best email service, but it doesn't have an official desktop client. Even the Gmail app on the cheapest Chromebooks is nothing more than a progressive web app. This means you need to turn on Gmail desktop notifications to get the most out of it. Google makes it easy. These settings also work across Google products, from Google Calendar to Google Tasks. The Google suite of apps can become powerful productivity tools once you activate desktop notifications.