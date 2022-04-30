The Pixel 6 makes the simple action of powering off your device tricky, but here are some helpful tips

Android phones evolved from physical navigation buttons to virtual before ditching them completely in favor of gestures in Android 10. But the volume and power buttons have remained to this day — and their functions are pretty much set in stone at this point, or are they?

With the Pixel 6, Google tried to re-imagine the power button. Instead of bringing up the power menu, it activates Google Assistant — even though there are five other ways to do so already. But this isn’t the first time Google’s trying something new with the power button. On past Pixel phones running Android 11, the action could open a view with your Google Pay cards and some Google Home device controls.

Google has changed things up a bit with its latest phones, but there are still many options. So, here’s how you turn off your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro without the lock button.

Use the Quick Settings menu to turn off your Google Pixel 6

With the physical power button remapped, Google introduced a new (albeit virtual) button for the phones. And while it’s not as accessible as the default button, it’s about as direct as you can get. To toggle it:

Swipe down from the top of the screen to open the notification shade. Swipe down on the notification area to reveal the Quick Settings menu. 2 Images Close Below the Quick Settings tile columns, you’ll see three buttons: the left pencil icon, the right Settings gear button, and the middle power button. Tap on the middle button to open the power menu. You can then turn off the phone or restart it.

There you have it. It may not be the same as tapping on the side of your phone, but it's still easy to access. You can use a power menu gesture if you want an even faster method.

How to turn off your Pixel 6 using the power menu gesture

Powering off your Pixel 6 from the Quick Settings menu may be direct, but the power menu gesture is lightning fast. In fact, it might be faster than using the physical button that requires you to press and hold. To open the power menu:

Press the volume up and lock buttons simultaneously. If done right, you should see the power menu open up immediately. You can then turn off the phone or restart it. 2 Images Close

It's important to note that you must hit the volume up and lock buttons at the same time for this trick to work. It may take a few tries if you're not used to it.

Turn off your Pixel 6 with the Google Assistant

With the Pixel 6 and Android 12, Google introduced a new Assistant feature, allowing you to open your phone’s power menu with a voice command. To access it:

Activate Google Assistant by long-pressing the lock button, tapping the Google Search bar microphone icon, or saying “Hey Google.” Say "Power off" to open up the power menu. You can then turn off your Pixel 6 or restart it. 2 Images Close

Bonus: How to remap the power button to turn off your Pixel 6

Google may have introduced some new methods for powering off the Pixel 6, but it wouldn’t be Android if there was no way to revert to the previous method. So, if none of the new ones tickles your fancy, here’s how to switch back to the old way:

Open the Settings app. Tap on System. Navigate to Gestures. Locate Press and hold power button at the bottom of the page. 2 Images Close You’ll see a single option that says, Hold for Assistant. Disable it, and you’ll be able to open your Pixel 6’s power menu by long-pressing the power button.

You have the power now

There are multiple methods for powering off your Pixel 6. Follow the tips mentioned above to find the one that works best for you. Alternatively, you can remap the lock button altogether to return to the good ol' way. Regardless, the way to power down your Pixel 6 is in your hands.

