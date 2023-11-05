Thanks to an intuitive user interface, robust app support, and multiple products at different price points, Roku's offerings remain popular in the streaming device market. Except for Roku TVs, the company's streaming devices are designed to stay on and connected to the internet at all times. However, there are times when you want to power off your Roku device.

Roku aims to deliver seamless updates, faster boot times, and an overall better experience. When you press the power button on the Roku remote, the device remains active in a low-power state. Since Roku devices don't have an On-Off button, it may puzzle new Roku owners.

How Roku devices are powered

Roku prioritizes user convenience over power and data consumption. When you press the power button, the Roku device enters standby or sleep mode. It only draws a negligible amount of power. Since Roku doesn't need to boot the system from scratch, it is ready to use in a couple of seconds.

Roku auto-downloads required software and channel updates in the background without interrupting your streaming experience. When your Roku device isn't in use, it doesn't consume significant bandwidth of your internet connection. It doesn't affect internet speeds on your other devices.

How to power off Roku streaming devices

There are several ways to turn off your Roku streaming device. If your Roku device is connected to an AC adapter, unplug it from the power source and shut down the device.

Some users connect their Roku device to a power strip. You can flip the switch on the board to turn off Roku. It also cuts the power supply to other plugged-in devices.

You can also unplug the Roku stick from your TV's HDMI port and shut it down completely. Since most TVs have HDMI ports on the back, it may not be convenient for some to use this trick.

USB-powered Roku streaming players

If you have one of the following Roku devices, you can power on your Roku by plugging it into your TV's USB port. This means when you turn off the television, it automatically turns off the connected Roku streaming device.

Roku Express

Roku Express 4K

Roku Premiere (except for the 2016 model)

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Some TVs may be able to power your Roku device via the USB port.

How to turn off Roku 4

Roku 4 is the only streaming device with a built-in fan. You can turn it off from Roku Settings to avoid hearing a fan whirring in the background. Follow the steps below.

Open Roku Home and select Settings. Go to the System menu. Select Power. Click Power off to shut down your Roku 4. You can also auto-power off your device after 30 minutes of inactivity.

How to turn off Roku TV

Roku announced it will make its own TVs and partnered with TV manufacturers like TCL, Hisense, and more. If Roku is pre-installed on your smart TV, the system turns off when you press the power button. However, if you activate the Fast TV Start option, the device goes into a low-power mode.

Fast TV Start ensures quick boot time and voice command access. It lets you listen to music, radio, and podcasts when your TV is off. It's best to keep it toggled on in Settings. However, if you want to turn off the option, follow the steps below.

Go to the System menu in Roku Settings (check the steps above). Select Power and open Fast TV Start. Turn off the option.

Restart your Roku instead

While Roku offers a robust streaming experience on your smart TV, the company's devices aren't void of issues. Before you turn off and switch on the device, reboot your Roku stick. It's one of the effective ways to troubleshoot common Roku problems.

Open Roku Settings and scroll to System. Select Power. Click System restart. Select Restart.

You can also turn on auto power saving to allow the Roku player to save power under certain conditions.

Turn off Roku only when you need

You don't need to turn off your Roku streaming device every day. However, if you are going to be away and don't plan to use your home or office TV for a week or two, use the steps above to shut down Roku. If you are new to Roku, check out our top tips and tricks to get the best out of your streaming device.