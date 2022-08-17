YouTube is one of Google’s biggest and most well-known services that offers tutorials, music videos, gaming streams, product reviews, and even children’s shows. The platform has become a main source of entertainment for kids to the point where influencers even offer fun videos of their families playing with toys. However, not all content is wholesome, and you might not want your kids to have access to YouTube's entire library.

Google has implemented several parental controls to protect viewers, including the Restricted Mode to prohibit any videos that might contain mature content. While this is great for those who want to filter content, it can be frustrating if you want to turn it off. Don't worry; it's possible.

What is the Restricted Mode on YouTube?

Creators have many options when they upload content on their YouTube channels. To prevent video removal, they must adhere to community guidelines, so if their content possibly contains sexual, hateful, or adult content, it must be marked as mature. YouTube will then filter those videos from a viewer’s suggested feed if the Restricted Mode is active. Viewers will not be able to see or comment on videos.

Restricted Mode has been an optional service for viewers since 2010. While it is not turned on automatically, it might be enabled if you are using a device provided by a public institution (such as a library or school). In some cases, especially with public internet connections, Restricted Mode is set automatically by the network administrator. If your Google account is connected to a Family Link, you will not be able to turn off the Restricted Mode without the account supervisor changing the setting.

Is Restricted mode the same as age restrictions on YouTube?

No, Restricted Mode is not the same as the age restrictions. Unlike Restricted Mode, videos with an age-restricted tag require viewers to log in and verify they’re over 18. However, that immediately unlocks the account, granting access to all videos. Videos with suggestive content, illegal substances, violent content, vulgar language, or content that poses a danger to children must be tagged for viewers over the age of 18. If other viewers or moderators see content that should be tagged, they will tag it and warn the creator.

How to turn off Restricted Mode on your Chromebook, Mac, or PC

In the United States, only account holders who are over the age of 13, and have management of their YouTube, can access Restricted Mode settings. YouTube works to protect underage viewers and follow the minimum age requirements that comes with Google, so start by logging in. The method to turn off the restriction is the same regardless of your operating system.

Open YouTube and log in to your account. Click on your profile photo in the upper right corner of the screen. The photo may be an icon with your initials. Select the Restricted Mode option. 2 Images Close Toggle on the Activate Restricted Mode. The slider will turn gray when Restricted Mode is enabled. If you have previously locked the restricted mode, select Unlock Restricted Mode at the bottom of the menu. Verify your password to unlock the ability to turn off Restricted Mode. Close

How to turn off Restricted Mode on iPad, iPhones, and Android phones and tablets

If you're using the YouTube app for Android or iOS, the method to turn off the restricted mode is the same.

Sign in to your YouTube account. Tap on your profile picture in the upper right corner. Select settings in the menu. Choose account. Click the slider bar to Restricted Mode; once you do, the bar turns gray. 3 Images Close

You now have access to everything YouTube offers, for better or worse. Of course, you're not limited to just phones and tablets anymore. If you have an Android TV, there's a way to turn off Restricted Mode for that as well.

How to turn off Restricted Mode on Android TV

If you are using an Android TV, you need to take a few extra steps to get to the Settings menu. You will want to ensure that you log into your account on the device before you change any settings.

Select Apps from the Home screen. Locate the YouTube application. Scroll down to the Settings option and select it. Click on either Safety Mode or Restricted Mode. Click off.

How to turn off Restricted Mode on YouTube by a network administrator

In some cases, the Restricted Mode is set by the network administrator, the person or organization that manages the network you are using, such as public Wi-Fi. If you are at home with a private network, the router's DNS settings, installed browser add-ons, or cookies may be preventing the changes. Here's how you can check your settings.

Disable all browser extensions by going into your Chrome browser settings. Click the 3 dots in the upper right corner of the browser

in the upper right corner of the browser Select Settings in the menu

in the menu Select Extensions at the bottom of the left-hand menu

at the bottom of the left-hand menu Tap the blue sliders on the add-ons and turn them gray. 2 Images Close Go to tools in your Chrome browser settings to clear your browser cache in Privacy and Security. Select Clear browsing data. Make sure you select it for all time. 3 Images Close Make sure the SafeSearch feature that Google Chrome provides in the Search Settings is turned off. In the bottom left corner of Google, you will find the S ettings option.

option. Select S earch Settings

Check the box for turning off SafeSearch. 2 Images Close Ensure that your firewall and router do not have any parental controls that would override your YouTube settings.

If none of the following steps work, you might want to consider using a VPN to bypass the restrictions. However, if you use a device provided to you by a school or a public computer, the Restricted Mode often cannot be bypassed. The Wi-Fi connection provider determines these settings, not your account. Still, if you want to check your settings, this is how to do it.

Staying safe on YouTube

Google Chrome and YouTube offer Restricted Mode to help keep users safe on YouTube. It is run by AI and other users flagging and reporting videos. Google allows users to create separate accounts for their children that use the Restricted Mode, parental controls, and even altered ad preferences. This is ideal for parents looking to buy one of the best Chromebooks for their children to use for school or personal projects. While they are safe from mature content, you can view whatever videos you desire. As you continue to explore YouTube, consider customizing which videos YouTube recommends for you to watch.