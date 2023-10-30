The Pixel Watch 2 has been one of the most-awaited Wear OS watches, and for good reason! One of the best Android smartwatches of the year, this device includes a few improvements over the original, first-generation Pixel Watch. Featuring new sensors for deeper health insights and all-day battery life, among other benefits, the Google Pixel Watch 2 has been a top pick for many.

While the safety features, attractive design, and fitness-tracking abilities make this device impressive, you may occasionally run into software issues. As is the case of most tech gadgets, this is natural. The good news is that turning off or restarting your device often fixes the issue. And that's why it helps to know the best way to turn off and restart your Google Pixel Watch 2. Whether you're addressing a bug or want to conserve your battery, a few quick taps are all it takes to reboot or restart your device.

Before you restart or turn off your Pixel Watch 2, make sure your software is up-to-date since the steps below may not all apply to devices running previous versions. To install a software update on your Google Pixel Watch 2, here's what you'll do:

Press the Crown button on your Google Pixel Watch 2. When the apps screen opens, tap Settings. Select System. Source: Made by Google Select System updates and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the update. Source: Made by Google

Software updates typically take a few minutes to complete. So, before you begin the process, make sure your device is fully charged and connected to your home Wi-Fi.

How to turn off or restart your Google Pixel Watch 2

Turning off your Pixel Watch 2 is simple. Here's what you'll do:

Press the Crown button or swipe down from the watch face. You can now view the Quick Settings. Select the Settings cog. Close Tap System. Select the Power off or Restart option based on what you want your device to do.

When your Pixel Watch 2 restarts, enter your preset PIN, password, or pattern to unlock the device. Restarting or powering off your device typically does not lead to a loss of data or settings. This means your watch faces, personalizations, and notifications are likely to remain as they were, and you can access these after you reboot your Pixel Watch 2.

An alternate method to turn off or restart your Google Pixel Watch 2

In rare cases, the Google Pixel Watch 2 might become unresponsive. If this happens, here's what you'll do:

This method is usually quicker than the first since it only requires one tap to power down or restart your device. If this method doesn't work for you, check if you have sufficient charge on your device and try again.

Performing a hard reset

Powering off or restarting your device works like a soft reset. This can help if your device has been frequently crashing, you can't receive or make calls, or your screen is unresponsive. If restarting or powering off and rebooting your device doesn't address the issues you face with your device, consider resetting your Pixel Watch 2 to its factory defaults.