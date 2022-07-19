Unlimited mobile data has made looking for a Wi-Fi hotspot a thing of the past, at least if you're in your home country. However, things get complicated when trying to get online overseas. While most carriers provide data roaming as part of their subscription plans, and they may charge extra for international roaming. And unless you own a new Google Pixel 7 Pro or similar unlocked flagship smartphone, your phone may not work well when you're on the road.

While you'll need to check your phone's specs to determine if you'll have data coverage when you travel, you can easily disable your phone's data connection when abroad to avoid additional charges. The easiest way is to automatically prevent your phone from using data on a foreign network, avoiding extra fees altogether, without thinking about it when you're away from home. The process only takes a few seconds.

How to turn off data roaming on your Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet

Turning off data roaming on a Samsung Galaxy device takes just a few steps.

Navigate to your phone's Settings. Tap Connections > Mobile Networks. 2 Images Close Turn data roaming off to make sure your handset won't use data abroad. Close

This prevents your device from using the built-in 3G, 4G, or 5G connection when connected to a network different from the home network.

How to turn off data roaming on your SIM card

This may be an issue when using a global SIM card or a local line, as you're required to use data roaming. If this is the case, it's best to use your travel SIM as a secondary one, either in your phone's secondary slot or as an eSIM, and turn off the data connection on your home one. Here's how to do it:

Navigate to your phone's Settings. Tap Connections > SIM card manager. Select your travel SIM under Mobile data. Turn off Auto data switching to prevent your phone from using your home SIM's data when the second one is unavailable. When you're back home, remove the secondary SIM or deactivate it from the SIM card manager to use your main SIM's data.

With these few easy steps, you're safe from incurring unwanted charges while traveling. You won't have to turn data back on when you're home, as you won't be roaming anymore.

Travel with peace of mind and without going broke

With these few easy steps, you can plan your next trip without worrying about your phone using data on foreign networks. The first steps above let you avoid this entirely, meaning your Samsung Galaxy device won't use data when roaming. While it will save some bucks on your bill, your phone won't have any mobile data connection, so your only way of getting online will be by using a Wi-Fi network.