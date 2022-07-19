Thanks to mobile data, looking for a Wi-Fi hotspot is a thing of the past. Sadly, when traveling abroad, getting online isn't necessarily that simple. Even though most carriers provide data roaming as part of their subscription plans, they don't necessarily offer it for free.

Therefore, you may need to turn off your phone's data connection when abroad to avoid additional charges. To simplify things, you can automatically prevent your phone from using data on a foreign network, avoiding extra fees altogether, without having to think about it every time you're away from home.

How to turn off data roaming on your Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet

Doing so on a Samsung Galaxy device takes just a few steps:

Navigate to your phone's settings. Tap Connections > Mobile Networks. Turn data roaming off to make sure your handset won't use data abroad.

Keep in mind this prevents your device from using the built-in 3G, 4G, or 5G connection when connected to a network different from the home one.

How to turn off data roaming on your SIM card

When using a global SIM card or a local line, this may be an issue as you're required to use data roaming. If this is the case, it's best to use your travel SIM as a secondary one, either in your phone's secondary slot or as an eSIM, and turn off the data connection on your home one. Here's how to do it:

Navigate to your phone's settings. Tap Connections > SIM card manager. Select your travel SIM under Mobile data. Make sure Auto data switching is off to avoid your phone using your home SIM's data when the secondary one is unavailable. When you're back home, remove the secondary SIM or deactivate it from the SIM card manager to use your main SIM's data.

With these few easy steps, you're safe from incurring unwanted charges while traveling. You won't have to turn data back on when you're home, as you won't be roaming anymore.

Travel with peace of mind and without going broke

With these few easy steps, you can plan your next trip without worrying about your phone using data on foreign networks. The first steps let you avoid this entirely, meaning your Galaxy device won't use any data when roaming. While this will save some bucks on your bill, your phone won't have any mobile data connection, so your only way of getting online will be by using a Wi-Fi network.