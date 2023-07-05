Owning a newly created Discord server comes with many responsibilities. Sometimes communities grow exponentially at the speed of light, which can become too much to handle. Plus, servers often require a lot of hands-on moderation and Discord bot maintenance, and you might not be equipped to handle those tasks. Instead of nuking an established community, it's better to hand over the keys (so to speak) to another trusted Discord user. We created this guide to show you how to transfer ownership on Discord servers using your trusty Android tablet, phone, and desktop application.

How to transfer server ownership over Discord

Transferring ownership means you no longer have the highest administrative status on Discord. You should select the most trusted moderator or user with this privilege. They can delete the server and decide on server permissions going forward. If you're ready to surrender your server ownership, read the steps below.

How to transfer Discord server ownership on a PC

You can access Discord through a web browser or download the Discord software. We performed the steps using the official Discord application. See below for details on transferring ownership on Discord using a PC.

Launch Discord and sign in to your account. Click the Discord server's drop-down menu and select Server Settings. Scroll down to User Management and click Members. Select a member (for ownership transfer), hover to the right of the member's list, and click the three vertical dots. Click Transfer Ownership. Click the toggle icon to confirm your acknowledgment, then select Transfer Ownership. Enter the verification code (sent to your registered email) and click Transfer Ownership. Once the ownership successfully transfers over, the new owner will wear the crown in the Discord members list.

How to transfer Discord server ownership on mobile

To transfer server ownership on mobile, you need to download and install the Discord mobile app, so we included the download widget below in case you haven't already. We performed these steps on Android, but you can follow the same procedure on iOS.

Open and sign in to the Discord mobile app. Tap the hamburger menu. Select the three-dot menu next to the Discord server's name. 2 Images Close Tap Settings. Scroll down and select Members (under User Management). 2 Images Close Tap the arrow icon next to the member you wish to transfer ownership to. Select Transfer Ownership. 2 Images Close Tap the circle (to confirm your acknowledgment) and then tap Transfer. Enter the verification code and then tap Transfer Ownership. 2 Images Close

Involuntarily transferring the ownership

Sometimes, you might have to send in a request to get ownership transferred over. However, it's difficult to submit a request to Discord support on behalf of the owner, but in some cases, it is possible. The server must meet the following criteria:

The server has at least 100 members.

The server is public.

The owner's account has been inactive or banned for 30 days or more.

The requester has been active on their Discord account within 30 days and has moderator/administrative privileges on the server.

You may consider filing the request if the owner has abandoned their account indefinitely or the account has been hacked. Or in the odd case of a server becoming ownerless if the original owner left without transferring the ownership. Otherwise, you may need to recreate a Discord server which will automatically add the creator as the new owner of that Discord server.

No one is given a direct handbook on how to manage a Discord server. We often don't know how to moderate our Discord staff or confront users that abuse the rules and regulations. So to help a growing community, we recommend adding a few Discord bots, that way, you can get extra assistance with dealing with those bad apples on your server. Even if you don't get it right the first time, you can always return when you're ready to explore Discord and its available tools.