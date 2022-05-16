Niantic is not generous with our Pokémon GO storage space; you're only granted a measly 300 spots when you start the game, pressuring you to further increase storage space by buying into the premium upgrade packs. Pokémon GO continually receives updates to add more Pokémon to the game, so there’s always an incentive to "gotta catch 'em all" if you’re playing to collect every Pokémon. Good luck when there are already over 700 Pokémon in Pokémon GO, and 900 are registered in the data.

Those 300 spots fill up quickly, and this is not even counting the special editions you get every seasonal event. Lucky for us, there's a feasible alternative for saving our lovable pocket monsters with another haven using Pokémon HOME. Why say goodbye to our favorites that inhabit our trusty Android gaming phone when we can send them to a new home?

Today's guide covers how to install and set up your account for Pokémon HOME and directions on how to link Pokémon HOME to Pokémon GO, all while offering an outline of the transfer process for Pokémon from GO to HOME. Additionally, new Pokémon GO players looking for further help can refer to our beginner's guide on how to get started in Pokémon GO.

Installing the Pokémon HOME app

Install the Pokémon HOME app from the Google Play Store (see the widget at the end of this section for a download link). Launch Pokémon HOME and tap to start the app. New users will have to follow the getting started steps before proceeding further. It is strongly recommended to link your existing Nintendo Account when prompted; if you skip this step, you won't be able to sync/transfer across other games and Nintendo apps. 2 Images Close Now you're ready to begin using Pokémon HOME; you can trade Pokémon, customize your room and view your Pokémon stored in HOME. 2 Images Close

Pokémon HOME subscriptions plans

Pokémon HOME offers a premium and a free basic plan. The basic plan is available at no additional cost, limiting the features you'll find within the app. The premium plan is a subscription service and has three payment plans: $3/month, $5 for three months, and $16 for a year (taxes are not included).

Summary for features available in Pokémon HOME basic versus premium model

Moving Pokémon from Pokémon Bank is a premium plan feature only. 30 Pokémon are stored at once on the basic plan, 6,000 for the premium plan. 3 Pokémon can be placed in the Wonder Box at once for the basic plan and 10 for the premium plan. 1 Pokémon can be placed in the GTS at once for the basic plan and 3 Pokémon for the premium plan. Room trading is available on the basic and premium plans, but premium plan holders can also host. The Judge function is a premium plan feature only.

If you're unsure which plan to go for, we recommend opting into the basic plan at no extra cost. You can still transfer your Pokémon (at a limited quantity) and utilize the trading system. However, if you happen to enjoy what Pokémon HOME brings, you're free to upgrade to the premium plan later. When opting into the subscription services, it's always a good idea to turn off autorenewal in the 'Manage plan renewal' menu just to be safe.

What happens to your Pokémon if you stop paying for a plan?

The benefits of paying into a premium plan gives access to a surplus of 6000 storage space in HOME, but the basic plan gives you 30 spaces. So what happens to your Pokémon if you store more than 30 after you've stopped paying into a plan? Only your 30 most recently transferred Pokémon will be in the basic box, while the rest become inaccessible. Your Pokémon remain in HOME until you renew your subscription service.

Another storage app, Pokémon Bank was known for deleting your Pokémon after so many days of not paying into a plan, but there's some ambiguity on how long HOME maintains your Pokémon after unsubscribing. In theory, your Pokémon should be all there after you've re-subscribed to the service.

How to link your Pokémon HOME account to Pokémon GO

Launch the Pokémon GO app and tap on the Poké Ball icon (located at the bottom center). Tap on Settings, then scroll to the bottom and tap on Pokémon HOME. 2 Images Close Now sign in with your Nintendo Account that you just linked to in Pokémon HOME. The linking process is now complete.

How to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME

Launch the Pokémon GO app and tap on the Poké Ball. Tap on Settings, then scroll and tap on Pokémon HOME. 2 Images Close Tap on Send Pokémon. You'll be required to follow an energy mechanic, 'GO Transporter Energy,' to limit how many Pokémon can be transferred in a sitting. Proceed by tapping on Continue. 2 Images Close Search and tap for a Pokémon you wish to transfer. You can select more than one Pokémon if you have enough energy; selected Pokémon are always highlighted. Tap Next to continue. Tap Transport to send your Pokémon to Pokémon HOME. You'll receive Pokémon candy during the transfer, and you may receive a Mystery Box too. Tap OK > Done to finish. 2 Images Close Now launch the Pokémon HOME app. You'll receive a message indicating your Pokémon have been transferred from GO, then tap Yes. You'll be redirected to the 'Options' menu, scroll to Pokémon GO link, and tap Receive. 2 Images Close Tap on View transferred Pokémon > Receive Pokémon. A message pop-up reveals that you successfully received your Pokémon from Pokémon GO. Congratulations, now your Pokémon is inside one of your boxes in Pokémon HOME. You can tap on your Pokémon to view stats, moves, and Trainer notes. Note: It's only a one-way transfer to Pokémon HOME; once your Pokémon leave Pokémon GO, they can't be transferred back into the app. 2 Images Close

Special gifts from transferring your Pokémon between GO and HOME

You may encounter a few surprises while linking your accounts across apps to transfer Pokémon from GO to HOME for the first time. In Pokémon HOME, you'll receive Melmetal (if sent to Sword and Shield, it has the capability to Gigantamax) after transferring Pokémon from GO to HOME.

While you're in Pokémon GO, you'll receive a Mystery Box during the transfer process; the Mystery Box allows you to spawn Meltan on the map in Pokémon GO for a limited time. You can use the Mystery Box (the item doesn't disappear from your bag) at any time, but it has a cool down after using it, so it's best to prepare a batch of PokéBalls before using it again!

Welcoming your Pokémon in their new HOME

Now that you know how to access Pokémon HOME and learned how the transfer process works, managing your Pokémon storage space shouldn't be a problem. And remember, if you're new to Pokémon GO or looking to get started, we have a helpful beginner's guide with tips and tricks, including ways to manage your storage space in the game. Pokémon HOME may be an excellent tool for GO players, but it isn't a long-term solution for basic plan holders, so plan while you can!