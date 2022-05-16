It's difficult to toss away your low CP and one-star rated Pokémon that you caught during your early days playing Pokémon GO. Unfortunately, with Pokémon GO continually receiving updates to add more Pokémon, this conflicts with the game's limited Pokémon storage capacity. Essentially, Niantic makes it tough to live the 'gotta catch 'em all' mentality. Lucky for us, there's another way to save our lovable critters, so instead of saying goodbye forever, we can transfer Pokémon to Pokémon HOME.

Today's guide walks you through how to get started on Pokémon HOME, how to link Pokémon HOME to Pokémon GO, and covers the transfer process for Pokémon from GO to HOME. New Pokémon GO players looking for additional help can refer to our beginner's guide.

Installing the Pokémon HOME app

Install the Pokémon HOME app from the Google Play Store (see the widget at the end of this section for a download link). Launch Pokémon HOME and tap to start the app. New users will have to follow the getting started steps before proceeding further. It is strongly recommended to link your existing Nintendo Account when prompted; if you skip this step, you won't be able to sync/transfer across other games and Nintendo apps. 2 Images Close Now you're ready to begin using Pokémon HOME; you can trade Pokémon, customize your room and view your Pokémon stored in HOME. 2 Images Close

How to link your Pokémon HOME account to Pokémon GO

Launch the Pokémon GO app and tap on the Poké Ball icon (located at the bottom center). Tap on Settings, then scroll to the bottom and tap on Pokémon HOME. 2 Images Close Now sign in with your Nintendo Account that you just linked to in Pokémon HOME. The linking process is now complete.

How to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME

Launch the Pokémon GO app and tap on the Poké Ball. Tap on Settings, then scroll and tap on Pokémon HOME. 2 Images Close Tap on Send Pokémon. You'll be required to follow an energy mechanic, 'GO Transporter Energy,' to limit how many Pokémon can be transferred in a sitting. Proceed by tapping on Continue. 2 Images Close Search and tap for a Pokémon you wish to transfer. You can select more than one Pokémon if you have enough energy; selected Pokémon are always highlighted. Tap Next to continue. Tap Transport to send your Pokémon to Pokémon HOME. You'll receive Pokémon candy during the transfer, and you may receive a Mystery Box too. Tap OK > Done to finish. 2 Images Close Now launch the Pokémon HOME app. You'll receive a message indicating your Pokémon have been transferred from GO, then tap Yes. You'll be redirected to the 'Options' menu, scroll to Pokémon GO link, and tap Receive. 2 Images Close Tap on View transferred Pokémon > Receive Pokémon. A message pop-up reveals that you successfully received your Pokémon from Pokémon GO. Congratulations, now your Pokémon is inside one of your boxes in Pokémon HOME. You can tap on your Pokémon to view stats, moves, and Trainer notes. Note: It's only a one way transfer to Pokémon HOME; once your Pokémon​​​​​​​ leave Pokémon GO, they can't be transferred back into the app. Also, the Pokémon HOME app offers a subscription, but it can also be used in a limited capacity for free, with 30 slots available. 2 Images Close

Welcoming your Pokémon in their new HOME

Now that you know how to access Pokémon HOME and learned how the transfer process works, managing your Pokémon storage space should not be a problem. Why say goodbye to our favorites forever when we can give them a new home in another app? And remember, if you're new to Pokémon GO or looking to get started, check out our beginner's guide for some helpful tips and tricks.

