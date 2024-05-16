If you're considering switching to Verizon Wireless, you don't need a Verizon number to use its mobile service. You might have transferred your number before and kept it with you as you switched carriers over the years. You can still transfer your old number with a few simple steps if you have a compatible Android-based Verizon phone. Depending on your preference, there are various methods you can use to transfer a number. This guide covers the ways to transfer your existing phone number so that you can use it on a Verizon smartphone.

What are the requirements before transferring your number to Verizon?

Transferring from one wireless carrier to another while keeping your current phone number can be a big deal. You want to ensure everything goes smoothly before jumping to Verizon. Otherwise, something could go wrong or prevent you from switching. There are also a few things to note to avoid issues when moving to a new wireless carrier. In the section below, we highlight the common situations you might encounter when switching to Verizon from your current carrier.

Here's what to consider before transferring your mobile number to the Verizon network:

You need a device that is unlocked or can be unlocked . When buying a phone, you typically have two options: locked carrier phones or unlocked phones that can be used on any carrier. If you have a carrier phone, you'll request it be unlocked so that you can bring your phone over to Verizon during the transfer process. Otherwise, you must purchase a new phone from Verizon.

. When buying a phone, you typically have two options: locked carrier phones or unlocked phones that can be used on any carrier. If you have a carrier phone, you'll request it be unlocked so that you can bring your phone over to Verizon during the transfer process. Otherwise, you must purchase a new phone from Verizon. The number you want to transfer must be active and in good standing . To ensure a smooth transfer process, the phone number you wish to transfer must be active and not on the ban list.

. To ensure a smooth transfer process, the phone number you wish to transfer must be active and not on the ban list. There may be early termination fees (ETFs) from your current carrier . Depending on what deals you are locked into, you may have ETFs when leaving your current carrier. Before leaving, check your plan details or call your carrier's customer service number to double-check if they will charge you any ETFs.

. Depending on what deals you are locked into, you may have ETFs when leaving your current carrier. Before leaving, check your plan details or call your carrier's customer service number to double-check if they will charge you any ETFs. Ensure your current phone is paid off in full . To avoid extra phone charges from your current carrier, the phone you want to bring to Verizon must be paid off. After it's unlocked and paid off, you're ready to move forward with the transfer.

. To avoid extra phone charges from your current carrier, the phone you want to bring to Verizon must be paid off. After it's unlocked and paid off, you're ready to move forward with the transfer. When switching carriers, you must be the primary account holder . When setting up a new account and transferring your phone number to Verizon, you need access to the account details from your current carrier. This might include the account PIN. As the account owner, you must provide the appropriate information and initiate the transfer process with Verizon.

. When setting up a new account and transferring your phone number to Verizon, you need access to the account details from your current carrier. This might include the account PIN. As the account owner, you must provide the appropriate information and initiate the transfer process with Verizon. Keep your current phone plan active until the transfer process is completed. Transferring your current phone number to Verizon can take a few business days, but it usually takes 24 hours. Wait until the transfer process is complete before closing the account of your previous wireless carrier.

How to manually transfer your number to Verizon Wireless

Some preparations are involved before porting your number to Verizon, such as getting a number transfer PIN. However, the rest after that is straightforward. The sections below show how to transfer your old number to a new Verizon account.

Transfer your number to Verizon by using your current phone

If you want to bring your own device, it must be unlocked before using it on Verizon. If your device is unlocked, here's how to transfer your number to Verizon while keeping your old device:

Request a number transfer PIN from your current wireless carrier. You can do this from your account settings on your current wireless carrier account. You can also call customer service and ask them to help you with that part. Go to the Bring your own device Verizon website on any device. Select the Join Verizon button to start the number porting process. Choose the Smartphone option as the device you want to bring. Press the Continue button. In the Make and model box, type your device's name, then select it from the pop-up menu. Select one of the options in the Where did you purchase this device drop-down menu. Locate your device's IMEI number. To find this unique number, go to Settings > About phone > IMEI. Type the IMEI number of your device into the appropriate section on the Verizon site. Click the Continue button. If your device is unlocked and is eligible to transfer to Verizon, move forward with the next steps. If your phone can't be unlocked, you may need to purchase a phone from Verizon or contact customer service if something goes wrong with your IMEI number. Choose Yes on the next page to get a Verizon SIM card mailed to your address in a few days. Enter your current number to begin the phone number porting process. Provide the account number of your current wireless carrier so that your phone number can be located. Pick a phone plan that works best for your needs. Review your phone plan and previous details, and then proceed to checkout. You can now move from your old carrier to Verizon using your current number. The number porting process typically takes 24 hours to finalize, so your service may be interrupted while your number is being transferred.

Transfer your number to Verizon by getting a new compatible phone

You can still transfer your number if you can't unlock your device or want a new compatible phone from Verizon. Here is how to select a new phone plan with Verizon while keeping your old number:

Request a number transfer PIN from your current wireless carrier. Go to the Switch to Verizon website on any device. Click the Switch now button to check your eligibility. Type your current zip code to view all available phone data plans. Pick a phone plan that fits your needs. Choose Add popular plan to use the selected options or select Customize this plan to tweak the plan how you want. Alternatively, pick the Start building option below the default plans to create a unique plan. Select the new phone you want to purchase. There are typically promotional deals for new customers that allow you to get a new device for free. Add your home address and other account-related details, and select the number porting option when required. Review your phone plan and previous details, and then proceed to checkout. You can now move from your old carrier to Verizon using your current number. The number port-out process typically takes 24 hours to finalize, so your service may be interrupted while your number is being transferred.

Go to a Verizon Wireless carrier store to transfer your number

Suppose you don't want to mess with the porting number process yourself. Drop by a Verizon Wireless carrier store to ask them to do it for you. The customer service staff can assist you with porting your number and setting up your Verizon account. Let them know you want to join Verizon Wireless while keeping your current phone number, and they'll guide you through the steps. This method is beneficial if you aren't comfortable porting your number manually or need help making it work correctly.

When you visit the Verizon Wireless carrier store, they will request your number transfer PIN and other details about your previous carrier's account. To ensure a smooth transfer, have this information readily available before entering the store. If you need assistance in obtaining the necessary information to initiate the transfer process, they can also help with that. When they have everything, they will set up your new account, and you can go from there. They can determine if you can bring your old phone or if you need to purchase one from Verizon.

Transferring your number to Verizon doesn't have to be difficult

The Verizon phone number transfer process is simple, whether you prefer to use the online method or go into a Verizon Wireless carrier store. Everyone's situation is different, so you might need to do a few things before being eligible to transfer your number to Verizon. You must also be careful about ETFs or device payment plans on your current wireless carrier, which might prevent you from transferring your number and choosing a Verizon plan. However, using your current number on Verizon is straightforward when you clear any remaining hurdles from your previous wireless carrier.