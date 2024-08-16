Are you thinking of changing phone providers? Perhaps the cost is increasing, the service is inconsistent, or customer support is no help. Having a reliable cellular service you're happy with shouldn't be a hassle. The same applies to transferring your phone number (known as porting) to a new provider. If you're switching to Cricket, the company promises that anyone activating its service can keep their number in a quick transfer. And if you need a new phone, Cricket has those, too.

Collect important details

Keep your old provider around

The transfer process involves three steps. The first is collecting the details. Most of the information needed to transfer your number to Cricket comes from the provider you're porting your number from. This includes the account number, the PIN for the account, and the number transfer PIN. You'll also need the last four digits of your Social Security number and the billing ZIP code associated with the account.

Cricket might not request all of this information in every porting request. According to its website, the information needed depends on the provider you're transferring from.

Details on the number transfer PIN

This code authorizes the transfer of the phone numbers associated with your account with your current provider. How you get this PIN depends on the company you're porting from. Most providers offer this number through their associated app or online customer accounts. In most cases, you can call your provider to get this information.

The transfer PIN differs from the account PIN. The latter is a passcode associated with your account and doesn't authorize the transfer of a phone number.

Complete the transfer to Cricket

New customers can complete the process on Cricket's website under step two. Add the requested information at checkout and wait for your current provider to confirm the details. Cricket notifies you through email if your porting attempt was successful.

Your old service continues to work until you activate your line with Cricket. Don't cancel your old service until the transfer is complete, as an active line is needed.

Keep these things in mind when moving to Cricket

Cricket can't port landline, toll-free, or Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) numbers, such as Google Voice. In cases where it can't transfer a number, Cricket assigns a local number based on the ZIP code.

If you keep your number from your old provider after moving to Cricket, you must set up another new account. The company suggests doing this at the end of your billing cycle, as Cricket can't move funds between your current account and a new one.

Cricket also can't proceed until the information associated with the provider you're switching from is confirmed. This process must be completed within 72 hours. The service provider cancels the order if this time frame isn't met.

Some providers charge a fee to port your phone number.

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), companies can't deny a request to port your phone number, even if you have an outstanding balance. Federal regulations state simple ports, such as those only containing one line, must be completed within one business day.

Cricket also requires customers to purchase a plan before activating a service. This means you'll pick a plan before porting your number. Activating your service is the third and final step of transferring your number to the provider.

Bring a compatible device or buy one from Cricket

Most phones are compatible with the provider's network. In terms of popular brands, Apple's iPhone 6 (and later) is compatible with HD Voice, Mobile Hotspot, and 5G. The iPhone 12 and devices that come after it are also compatible with Wi-Fi Calling. Samsung devices from the Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 lineup are among the compatible devices Cricket lists on its website. While there, search for your device's IMEI number to determine device capability.

Alternatively, you can buy a phone from Cricket and transfer the contents of your old phone over. All of Cricket's plans are prepaid, which means you pay for your plan before you use the service.

Cricket's network history

Cricket is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). This system allows companies to offer mobile services without owning any mobile spectrum or infrastructure. Instead, they use the networks of established providers. This allows companies to offer cheaper plans than the larger players while using their faster networks. Cricket is one of many MVNOs in the US and uses AT&T's network.

However, Cricket doesn't pay to use AT&T's network. The provider acquired Leap Wireless in July 2013, Cricket's parent company. This allowed the smaller provider to grow its market share, which is now found in all 50 states. According to Cricket's website, it offers coverage to 99% of Americans. As of December 31, 2023, AT&T served 19 million prepaid customers across its brands.

Cricket and beyond

New customers joining Cricket have several prepaid subscription choices, with the lowest priced at $35. But finding the perfect phone provider is an ever-changing game.

The FCC's porting rules apply to everyone, even if you're a Cricket customer moving to a new provider. Cricket doesn't charge customers to access a transfer PIN to port a phone number. According to the company's website, you can access this information by calling through your device, using the myCricket App, or accessing it through your online account.