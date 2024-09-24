Are you ready to change cellular phone providers? Are you looking for the plan with the best price or different perks? Moving to a new cellular phone provider doesn't have to mean getting a new phone number. You can often transfer your number from one provider to another by porting it out. If you're a Verizon customer, here's everything you need to know about the process.

Everything you need to complete the transfer

Before starting the process, gather your current account number, the billing account PIN, and the Number Transfer PIN to your new service provider. While both PINs serve as security features, they are not the same. The account PIN is the code you use to access your Verizon account. It helps the company confirm your identity. The transfer PIN is only associated with porting out a number. It confirms the authorization to move a line from your account.

The information you'll provide depends on the type of account you're transferring your number from.

How to get your Number Transfer PIN

To get this, you must be an account owner or account manager. The PIN is only valid for seven days.

Find your Number Transfer PIN on your Verizon device

Dial #PORT. Verizon sends you a text message with a link. Click the link. You're redirected to the app, where the PIN is generated.

Look for your Number Transfer PIN in the My Verizon app

Open the app. Go to the section that manages your account. Depending on the version of the app you use, this could be labeled Account or My Profile. Look for the option labeled Transfer Number or Number Transfer PIN. Tap Create Your Number Transfer PIN.

Locate your Number Transfer PIN using a browser

Go to Verizon's website and log in to your My Verizon account. Go to your profile. Select the section that manages phone numbers, labeled My Devices or Manage Numbers. Select the option for transferring your number, labeled Transfer Number or Number Transfer PIN. Click Generate PIN. The PIN and account number appear on the screen.

If you want someone to help you with these steps, contact customer service at 800-922-0204.

The different types of accounts that can port a number

The process of moving your Verizon number to another carrier depends on the type of account you have.

Standard monthly account

Generate your Number Transfer PIN. Contact your new carrier and inform them of the lines you want to move. You can use the same Number Transfer PIN to move more than one line associated with your account. Use the PIN and Verizon account number to authorize the transfer. Your new carrier connects with Verizon to have the number transferred. After that, your line is disconnected.

Business account

Share your Verizon account number and billing account PIN with your new carrier. The new provider reaches out to Verizon.

You don't need a transfer PIN to port a number associated with a business account.

What to do if you activated Number Lock?

This service allows customers to protect their phone numbers from unauthorized transfers. You can't transfer a number if a lock is set up. Call *611 to turn this off or go through the app or your online account.

Turn off Number Lock using the My Verizon app

Log in. Go to Settings. Select Number Lock. Tap Choose number to turn off the lock.

Turn off Number Lock from the My Verizon website

Sign in to your account to access the Number Lock page. Tap Off for the number you don't want to lock. Verizon sends you a security authorization code to confirm the change. Select Save Changes.

The cost of porting out your number

Verizon doesn't charge a fee for moving your number to a new provider. However, the company might charge an early terminal fee if the number you're transferring has a minimum contract term that you haven't completed. You're also required to make remaining device payments and might need to cancel other associated lines, such as a smartwatch or tablet.

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the company you're moving your number from can't deny a porting request, even if you owe a balance, such as an early termination fee.

"FCC rules require simple ports, which generally do not involve more than one line or more complex adjustments to telephone switching equipment, to be processed in one business day," the organization states on its website.

Move your number between Verizon accounts

If you want to transfer your number to another Verizon account, complete the process known as a transfer of service. The owner or manager of the account must start the transfer request. If you're an account member, you make a transfer request and the account owner or manager approves the request.

Before making the transfer, ensure the account balance is current and has the email address and name of the person you're transferring to.

You can only transfer a Verizon wireless line if you've had a personal account for 30 days. Business accounts require five days.

Transfer from the app

Log in. Select the Account tab located at the bottom of the screen. Go to the Devices section and select your mobile number. Tap Transfer your service. Select Start a new transfer. Pick the line you need transferred. Click Continue. Select if you're transferring the line to a personal account or business account. Add the requested information. Select Continue. Go over the disclosed and authorizations and select Accept & Acknowledge. Double-check the details and tap Continue. Verizon sends the person taking over the Verizon line instructions via email explaining how to complete the transfer.

Make a transfer from Verizon's website

Sign in to My Verizon through a web browser. Select Account. Pick My devices. Click Transfer your service. After you review the presented information, click Start a new transfer. Pick the line you want to transfer and select Continue. If you're transferring to a personal account, pick I want to transfer the line to a personal account. Enter the requested information about the new account holder and click Continue. If you're transferring to a business account, select the applicable option and add the required information. Review the disclosure and click Accept & Acknowledge. Go over the request details and select Continue. Verizon sends the new account owner details on how to complete the transfer.

Completing the final steps

When the porting process is complete and you have your new line, cancel your line with Verizon.