Metro by T-Mobile offers affordable prepaid wireless plans for various devices. If you're in a situation where you want to switch to another company, perhaps you found a better deal, or maybe you have coverage issues, you can port your number to your new provider. Here's everything you need to start the process.

What is porting?

Porting allows you to bring your phone number to a new carrier when you switch providers. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), you can keep your existing phone number if you're in the same geographic area. When you make a porting request, the provider you're moving from can't deny this request, even if you owe an outstanding balance.

Everything you need to do before the move

Before you make the move, ensure that moving over works with the new provider. This includes device compatibility and ensuring your number is eligible for porting.

You also need the transfer PIN and account number associated with your Metro by T-Mobile. You can find this information on your billing statement or by reaching out to customer service. You'll also need personal information, including your ZIP code and the number you need to port. This is important if more than one number is associated with your Metro by T-Mobile account.

All about the transfer PIN

This is one of the most important things you'll need to get any provider to release your number for porting. The transfer PIN (Personal Identification Number) is a security code authorizing the move. This unique code is only associated with your cellular phone number. A transfer PIN can also be called a Port PIN or Temporary Port-Out PIN.

How to find your unique PIN

You can get this information to start the transfer process in multiple ways.

Log in online or through the app

Log in to your Metro by T-Mobile account. You'll need your phone number and account PIN. Select My Account. Click Profile. Select Line Settings. Choose Request a transfer PIN. Follow the onscreen instructions.

Reach out to customer care

You have two options. For the first, go to the support page and click the chat icon in the lower-right corner of the screen. To connect to a human (which is likely the easiest way), type Agent and ask for your transfer PIN.

If you prefer to make a call, dial *611 on your Metro by T-Mobile device. When calling from a phone that isn't associated with the network, dial 888-863-8768.

You can also visit a retail location to get this information. You can find the closest location by visiting the company's store locator.

Get the process started

Now that you have all the necessary information, you're ready to start the porting process. Start by providing the gathered information to your new provider. The provider may or may not need all the information, but it's good to have it on hand in case the need arises.

Your new provider will reach out to your old provider to confirm the details and inform you when the transfer is complete. This process varies in length and depends on the carrier you're moving to.

According to the FCC, simple requests must be completed within one business day, such as transferring one phone number.

Keep your current line

One way to ensure this happens as smoothly as possible is to keep your Metro by T-Mobile service until the transfer process is complete. Your service must remain active to ensure your service isn't interrupted. Providers can't transfer an inactive number. If you deactivated your number, contact Metro by T-Mobile to discuss your options.

Moving to a new provider

While you may have all the information you need to transfer your existing Metro by T-Mobile number to a new provider, you might be unsure about which provider to switch to. With endless options on the market, list the requirements that are important to you and see which provider best fulfills them. Our list of the best phone carriers can help.