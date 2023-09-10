Google Sheets has handy tips and tricks to get you through a productive day. Among its noteworthy features, the GOOGLEFINANCE function is worth checking out to track your preferred stock prices in real time. Instead of adding stock prices from the web, run the Google Finance function and complete the task in no time.

Google Sheets is a web-based tool, and the tricks below should work completely fine on your desktop, Mac, or a top Chromebook. While the Google Workspace Marketplace is packed with several powerful add-ons to manage your finances, nothing beats the seamless experience of a built-in tool in Google Sheets.

Understand Google Finance integration in Google Sheets

You can always use your stockbroker's mobile app or web version to keep track of your favorite stocks. However, you can achieve the same in Google Sheets with the GOOGLEFINANCE function. It's an effective way of monitoring and tracking your portfolio without switching between tabs or devices.

Apart from tracking stock prices, the Google Finance add-on comes with the following features.

Research potential opportunities in the stock market.

Track your financial portfolio.

Convert currencies on the go.

Notice patterns and predict stock performance in the near future.

Brainstorm stock analysis.

The GOOGLEFINANCE formula comes with the following components:

=GOOGLEFINANCE(ticker, [attribute], [start_date], [end_date|num_days], [interval])

Before we check it in action, let's first understand the component breakdown.

ticker: Indicates the ticker symbol of a stock, mutual fund, or index you want to track in Google Sheets. For example, "NASDAQ:AAPL" refers to Apple on the NASDAQ exchange. You'll run a Google search or use Google Finance to find the exact initial for stocks and exchanges.

Indicates the ticker symbol of a stock, mutual fund, or index you want to track in Google Sheets. For example, "NASDAQ:AAPL" refers to Apple on the NASDAQ exchange. You'll run a Google search or use Google Finance to find the exact initial for stocks and exchanges. attribute (optional): An optional parameter to specify the ticker-related data. For instance, you can search for stock price, price open, marketcap, tradetime, high52, low52, closeyest (previous day's closing price), high, low, or volume.

An optional parameter to specify the ticker-related data. For instance, you can search for stock price, price open, marketcap, tradetime, high52, low52, closeyest (previous day's closing price), high, low, or volume. start_date (optional): The start date for fetching the stock data.

The start date for fetching the stock data. end_date (optional): An optional parameter to suggest the end date for a specific date range. You can also mention the number of days from the start date as your end date.

An optional parameter to suggest the end date for a specific date range. You can also mention the number of days from the start date as your end date. interval (optional): The specific intervals between dates. You can add daily, monthly, or weekly as your interval parameter in a Google Sheets cell.

Only the stock ticker is mandatory. Other data such as attribute, start_date, end_date, and interval are optional and should only be used based on your preference. Now that you've learned the Google Finance components, let's check them in action.

Use Google Finance to track stocks in Google Sheets

Google recommends adding the exchange symbol with the ticker to get astute data. If you are unsure about the exchange, only add a ticker and let Google choose the relevant exchange. For example, if you want the current Alphabet share price, use any of the formulas below:

=GOOGLEFINANCE("GOOGL")

= GOOGLEFINANCE ("NASDAQ:GOOGL")

When you type the first few words of the formula, Google Sheets auto-suggests GOOGLEFINANCE to simplify the process for you.

Insert attributes

The formula above is the tip of the iceberg. Google Finance's real potential unlocks when you use attributes, dates, and intervals. It helps narrow down the stock price exactly the way you want. For example, if you want to check the market cap of Apple, enter the formula below:

=GOOGLEFINANCE("AAPL", "marketcap")

The possibilities are endless with the proper use of attributes. Here are some of the commonly used attributes:

price: The market open price of a stock.

The market open price of a stock. high52: The 52-week high price.

The 52-week high price. low52: The 52-week low price.

The 52-week low price. changepct: The percentage change in a stock price compared to the previous trading day's close.

The percentage change in a stock price compared to the previous trading day's close. shares: The number of outstanding shares.

The number of outstanding shares. tradetime: The time of the last trade.

The time of the last trade. pe: The price/earning ratio.

To learn more about Google Finance attributes, read the company's dedicated guide.

Do you want to see how a specific stock performed in the last month? Add a start and end date to the formula and get astute stock prices for each day. Let's check how Google fared before and after the Pixel launch event last year.

=GOOGLEFINANCE("GOOGL", "price", DATE(2022,10,13), DATE(2022,11,13))

Intervals also play a major role in fetching relevant stock data on your sheet. Let's say you want to check the weekly highs of Apple after the launch of the iPhone 14 series in September 2022. Here's the formula you need to enter in Google Sheets:

=GOOGLEFINANCE("AAPL", "high", DATE(2022, 9, 7), DATE(2022, 12, 31), "WEEKLY")

Tips to get a quick stock price

Do you have a spreadsheet with stock symbols? You can fetch real-time stock prices and other relevant data with a cell reference. For example, if you added Microsoft's stock symbol in the A3 cell, mention the same in the formula.

=GOOGLEFINANCE(A3)

You can also create a table with attributes and fetch the relevant data with a single formula. Let's first create a table and fetch Google's stock using the formula below:

=GOOGLEFINANCE($B$2&":"&$B$3,D2)

Once you fetch Google's stock price, drag down the formula to the rest of the cells to fill in the details.

Track your portfolio in Google Sheets

Whether you are a stockbroker, business owner, or a salesperson, Google Sheets remains an important tool to complete the job.