You may have bookmarked or installed a price tracker extension on Google Chrome, for example, to keep tabs on price changes at Amazon. Maybe it's time to invest in an upgrade to your trusty Samsung phone. Or perhaps you want to pick up a powerhouse GPU like the RTX 4060 for your gaming computer. Paying for new tech can get spendy, and practicing patience will help you purchase these products when it's economically feasible.

Tracking these price drops yourself may bring inconsistent results. The Google Chrome web browser has a nifty tool to help with your online shopping. This guide teaches you how to get the most benefit from the Google Chrome price tracking feature so that you don't miss out on some great deals.

How to track price drops using Google Chrome

Activating Google Chrome's price tracking feature works on most online stores. Visit the store's web page, view the product, and accept Google's suggestion that pops up on your search bar. We illustrate this process using the steps below. We selected Best Buy for this example while browsing for a Google Pixel 7. Additionally, you can apply these steps using the mobile version of Google Chrome, but it requires switching tabs for a badge to appear (in the upper-left corner of the tab).

Open Google Chrome. In a new tab, select an online shopping site (for example, Walmart or Best Buy). Browse a product or type the product name in the search bar. Click the bell icon by the search bar (at the location of the URL). Click Track Prices > Done. Tracked products appear under the Bookmarks tab.

For the Google price tracing feature to work, you must sign in to your Google account, activate sync, and turn on Web & App activity.

Clicking or tapping the sidebar displays a list of the tracked products you saved on Chrome. To remove items from your tracking list, click the bell icon by the product listing under your Bookmarks tab.

Where is the bell icon on Google Chrome?

If the bell doesn't display, click or tap the kebab menu (three vertical dots) to access Settings > Sync and Google Services > Get price tracking notifications (turn this on).

After some investigating and testing with a group of users, the price tracking feature appears to work for the US only. Also, the product tracking alert (the bell) yielded mixed results for displaying on different item and purchase pages. We tested Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, and the feature worked as intended. But overall, your experience using Chrome's built-in price tracker feature may vary.

Get the most out of your online shopping experience

Finding the best deals can be cumbersome, especially when you're low on time. Learning how to check the price history for your favorite products teaches you how to anticipate upcoming sales. You'll never feel pressured to spend because you spot a valuable price drop. In these situations, it is best to stay informed and do what you can to prepare. After all, only some bargains are worthwhile to grab.