Waiting for your favorite Amazon orders to arrive can get tiring at times. While Amazon offers an estimated delivery date during the ordering process, you can track your package once the seller ships it. You can use the Amazon mobile app or website on your computer to check if the product has arrived at the local courier office or is still stuck in another state.

Here's everything you need to know about tracking your Amazon orders in real time to your doorstep.

Track your Amazon order on mobile

Amazon uses an identical UI (user interface) design on iOS and Android. The steps to track an order remain the same on both platforms.

Download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or App Store. Open the app and sign in with your Amazon account details. Go to your profile (it looks like a user icon). Tap Your Orders. 2 Images Close Check your recent order history with delivered packages and the estimated arrival date for pending orders. Select an order you want to track. Check the shipment's current location from the following menu. You can tap See all updates to peek at your order's journey. 3 Images Close

Track an Amazon package on a computer

You don't need to reach for your mobile to track Amazon orders. You can check the same on the desktop.

Visit the Amazon website on your PC or Mac. Sign in with your Amazon account credentials. Select Returns & Orders in the upper-right corner. Find your order history. Select the Track package button beside an order. Check your order status, tracking ID, and estimated arrival date. 3 Images Close

If the estimated delivery date has passed and your tracking information hasn't changed, wait a day or two for the shipment to be delivered.

Use the Amazon tracking map

If Amazon uses its delivery service in your area, you can track your order's exact location on the delivery date. Select Track Package from the Your Orders menu (refer to the steps above) or the shipment confirmation email and check the driver's live location on Amazon map tracking. You can plan your day accordingly and be present at the property or nominate a safe place for your delivery.

You should also sign up for delivery alerts on the Amazon app to receive a notification about the tracking map's availability.

With traditional carriers like FedEx, Bluedart, or UPS, you must use the courier company's delivery map service to track your Amazon order's live location.

Use third-party apps to track your Amazon order

When Amazon uses different carriers like FedEx, UPS, and USPS to ship your orders, it gets difficult for you to track items from them. You can use third-party package-tracking apps on Android or iPhone and get tracking details from all major delivery services on the same interface.

One such third-party app is Parcel which is available on iOS and Android and can track orders from more than 300 regional and international courier services. The app follows the freemium model, and you must pay $5 per year to unlock all features (like the ability to track more than three packages simultaneously).

Deliveries is another package-tracking app supporting all major U.S. carriers, including Amazon Logistics. The app neatly integrates with your calendar to add estimated delivery dates. Deliveries have moved from a one-time purchase option to the subscription model, with prices starting at $1 per month or $5 per year.

Track your Amazon orders right up to your door

Did you score rarities like PlayStation 5, Omega Swatch MoonSwatch, or a mouth-watering discount on your favorite products on Amazon? Instead of holding onto an estimated arrival date, go through the steps above and track your shipment's journey in real time. If you frequently find that you're missing packages, you may want to get your package delivered to an Amazon Hub Locker.