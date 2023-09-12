Scrolling through TikTok is up there with the most popular games like Vampire Survivors in terms of addictive primary mechanics. Quickly and efficiently swiping through an endless feed of videos algorithmically based on your previous viewing history is enough to sucker anyone in, especially if one enjoys shorter, punchier content. Auto scrolling is a mechanic in the TikTok app that allows your feed to swipe through videos independently, not requiring any input from the user.

The feature is easy to activate and handy, especially if you like to put your favorite compact phone down while you're working and have some pleasant background noise. Here's what to do.

What is TikTok?

TikTok is a popular and influential social media app centered around creating and sharing short videos. In its current build, TikTok users have access to a huge library of features for editing and personalizing their content, which can be videos, image galleries, and text posts. Users can like and follow their favorite content creators and share the content they love with friends.

The app has a livestreaming feature called TikTok LIVE, which allows creators with 1,000 or more followers to launch and customize their own real-time fan hangout.

The TikTok app is ideal for cultivating a following, developing a niche, or nurturing a small business via exposure the app provides.

Are there any downsides to auto scrolling through TikTok?

Auto scrolling is still a new mechanic, and not every TikTok account can access it. The option isn't there. This may change as time goes on as TikTok refines and improves the feature, but unless this happens, this is another feature that not everyone will get to use on the TikTok app.

Also, photo posts don't appear to scroll automatically. You have to swipe right through the post's gallery and swipe left once you reach the end. This scrolls to the next post. While this interrupts the set-it-and-forget-it flow to a certain extent, it works to ensure that users don't miss anything or experience the post in the wrong order.

How to activate Auto scroll on TikTok

This process is simple. You won't waste your time much if the feature isn't available on your account either, as you will know at a glance whether you have access.

Open the TikTok app. Press and hold the video from which you wish auto scrolling to begin. In a few moments, a menu opens. Navigate to the upper-right corner and tap Auto scroll. This activates the Auto scroll feature and cycles through your feed without user input. To turn off Auto scroll, repeat the previous steps, and tap Manual scroll. This switches your TikTok feed to manual swipe inputs.

Enjoy TikTok uninhibited

A sizable chunk of TikTok users likely consider this mechanic to be somewhat superfluous. What's the big deal about eliminating an interaction as non-intrusive as a finger swipe? Auto scrolling has an appeal from a relaxation point of view, ideal for enjoying your favorite social platform while winding down in the evenings.

The feature can also benefit new users. Lengthy use allows the algorithm to ascertain the user's particular tastes. While it may not revolutionize the way you enjoy scrolling through the app, it's a neat mechanic tailored to sequences of shorter TikToks that get straight to the point.