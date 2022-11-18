Our internet connections are so embedded in our daily lives that we can forget they exist. That is, until we lose connectivity. A stable connection ensures you can work from home seamlessly, stream music or videos, and control your smart home devices when you're away. A reliable router is essential to get the most out of your connection, especially if you have many devices that need to connect to the internet. However, a router is only as good as the connection it's given, meaning that if there's a service disruption on your line, your router won't be able to do much, at least in theory.

There's a way to share your Samsung Galaxy's internet connection with your router, allowing it to work as if you were still online and avoid issues with your devices at home. While tethering your phone's connection using a mobile hotspot might be a good idea if you have a limited number of devices, as soon as you have more than five or ten that need to connect, this option won't work.

Connecting your phone to your router won't limit the number of devices that can connect and spares you the trouble of reconnecting them to a different network. The only prerequisites are to have a different router than your ISP's, a subscription plan that allows you to tether your connection, and a decent 4G connection. The process is easy and requires only a few minutes and one accessory you probably have at home. Here's how it works.

Using the right Ethernet adapter

You'll need a proper USB-C to Ethernet adapter for this to work. You don't need to buy one if you have USB-C devices at home, as one might have shipped with your computer. Alternatively, if you use a USB-C dock to connect your computer, phone, or tablet to external devices, it should work, and you probably don't need to buy a new one.

For an optimal connection, it's best to choose one that can support gigabit Ethernet, but a 100 Mbps cable can be fine if that's all you have. In any case, try the ones you may have at home before buying a new one.

Connecting your phone to your router

Once your adapter is ready, plug it into your phone and connect the Ethernet cable (usually plugged into your modem) into the USB-C adapter. This makes the process easier, as you just unplug it from the modem and plug it into your phone instead of connecting another cable from your router to your handset.

Once you've connected the cables, complete these few steps on your phone:

Open your Samsung Galaxy phone's Settings menu. Tap Connections. Tap Mobile Hotspot and Tethering. Activate Ethernet tethering. If the option is grayed out, your USB-C to Ethernet adapter may not be working, so try with another one. Close In some cases, you might have to restart your router for it to reconnect. Otherwise, you're good to go!

Stay online, even if your home connection isn't

When your home connection fails, it can be a nightmare to continue working or to relax while watching a good show. This can also become stressful if your smart home devices can't connect to the web. Your Galaxy device will keep you online even when your line isn't working. The process is easy and doesn't require any specific knowledge. You may not even need to buy additional hardware, and even if you do, it shouldn't cost you more than $20.

This method is more reliable than using a pocket 4G router or your phone's mobile hotspot, as all of your devices at home can continue connecting to your router the way they're used to. The only drawback is that you'll have to keep your phone physically connected to your router to maintain your connection active, so having a spare one can be the best option.

Although such a solution can be a lifesaver for you and your family, you'll have to monitor your data usage if you don't have an unlimited plan, as this solution could cost you a fortune. If you have the same provider for your broadband and mobile lines, ask them for extra data to alleviate the issue.