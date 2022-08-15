Taking a screenshot on your Wear OS smartwatch is not as simple as it should be

Taking screenshots on Android smartphones is a straightforward process. Even screen recording is relatively easy nowadays. And if the situation ever arises, you can take screenshots on Wear OS smartwatches. Unlike Android, though, taking a screenshot on an Android smartwatch is not as simple as it should be.

The steps to take a screenshot vary depending on which version of Wear OS your smartwatch is running on. On Wear OS 2 and older wearables, there's no physical shortcut you can press to take a screenshot. Instead, you must rely on the Wear OS app. On the Wear OS 3-running Galaxy Watch 4, taking a screenshot is much simpler as you only need to press a couple of keys together.

Follow the guide below to know how to take a screenshot on Wear OS.

How to take a screenshot on Wear OS 2 smartwatches

You cannot directly take a screenshot on Wear OS 2-running smartwatches. Instead, you must use the companion Wear OS app on your phone.

Ensure that the phone and smartwatch are connected via Bluetooth. Navigate to the screen on your smartwatch whose screenshot you want to capture. Open the Wear OS app on your phone. Tap the three-dot menu button in the upper-right corner of the app. Select the Take screenshot of watch option. 2 Images Close A notification pops up on your phone saying a screenshot was taken. Close

Even if your Wear OS 2 smartwatch has a circular display, the screenshot captured is squarish in dimensions. The circular display area of your Wear OS smartwatch is captured with black padding added around it to make it a square. You won't face this issue if your wearable has a rectangular/square display or if it is running Wear OS 3.

How to take a screenshot on Wear OS 3

Taking a screenshot on smartwatches running Wear OS 3 is a lot easier. Like Android phones, you need to press a key combination on the device to capture a screenshot. The process should presumably be the same on other non-Samsung Wear OS 3 smartwatches as well.

Navigate to the screen on your Wear OS 3-running smartwatch you want to take a screenshot of. Press the Home and Back buttons simultaneously. These are usually the two physical keys located on the watch's right side. A screenshot is captured as soon as you let go of the keys. You can access this screenshot from the Gallery app on your phone. 2 Images Close

Currently, there's no way to record the screen of your Wear OS smartwatch.

The above steps only work on Wear OS 2/3-running smartwatches. If you have a Mi Band or a wearable running LiteOS, the above method won't work.

Teach your watch some new tricks

Once you know how to take a screenshot on your Android smartwatch, check out the top Wear OS tips and tricks to get the most out of it.