Over the past 20 years, photography has become an integral part of smartphone technology. And thanks to the ubiquity of top-of-the-line Android phones and their cameras, photo-sharing sites are some of the most popular on the internet. But sometimes you need to take a photo that's larger than the typical 3:2 ratio (sometimes you need a Samsung Galaxy S22 with 108 megapixels). Sometimes the subject of your photo demands that you break the bonds of tradition and overthrow the tyranny of a fixed aspect ratio. Sometimes you need a panorama.

A bit of panoramic history

Even though the term panorama (which means "all viewing") didn't come about until the 18th century, the technique has been around since at least the Roman Empire. The word "panorama" was coined to describe a type of art exhibition where a painting was displayed on the inside of a cylinder which viewers could enter to view a scene from 360 degrees.

Paralleling the growing popularity of panoramic paintings was the development of photographic technology. Early photographers wanted to mimic the broad vistas of the panoramic paintings, so they created special lenses and film plates to get the shots they wanted. It's not an exaggeration to say that panoramic photography is nearly as old as photography itself.

Taking the perfect panoramic photo

Today, most smartphone manufacturers include panoramic functionality with their bundled camera apps, and third-party apps are picking up the slack if your phone doesn't have it built in. But no matter how good your software is, the quality of your panoramic photos is limited by the technique of the photographer.

The most important thing is to be patient. Getting a good shot means taking more than one photo and not rushing the photos you take. Smartphones make panoramas by stitching together multiple shots. If you move too quickly, those photos will be blurry, ruining your panorama. Rushing your shot also means there's a greater chance of your photos being out of alignment with each other. If some shots are level and others are tilted, that affects the final product.

Think about how much movement there is in your photo. Suppose you're taking a picture of a road. In that case, the individual photos in your panorama might only capture half of a moving car, leaving an unsightly artifact in your photo. Likewise, moving animals and people could create strange artifacts or appear in your shot more than once.

It's also critical to plan ahead. Unless you're taking a 360-degree panorama, you don't want to start your shot on the focus of your picture. Find a start and end point for the photo you want, with the focus of the shot equidistant between those two points. Don't be frustrated if you don't get it right on the first try.

The easiest ways to capture the perfect panoramic shot

Many phones come bundled with proprietary camera software, and most of those come with an option to take panoramic photos. Because they work by stitching together a series of photos, they have similar features implemented in different ways. If you use the Google Camera app, you'll proably be able to take panoramic shots without any third-party apps

We used the Google Pixel 4a to walk through the instructions in this post. If your phone has the Google Camera app, they should be identical. Here's a rundown for taking panoramic photos on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

How to take a panoramic photo using the Google Photos app

The panorama mode on the Pixel 4a, as well as other Pixel phones, supports both vertical and horizontal panoramas.

On the Google Pixel 4a, open the camera app. Tap Mode on the right side of the bottom menu. Select Panorama from the pop-up menu. For horizontal panorama, hold the phone in portrait. For vertical, hold it in landscape. Tap the Capture button to begin taking photos. 2 Images Close Press the Stop button when you're finished.

As you pan your camera, the app guides you with a box that shows the left-right tilt of the phone and its drift relative to when you touched the Capture button. Do your best to keep the phone level and within the track displayed on the screen. The app takes pictures for you automatically and shows a preview strip of the photos as you pan.

Take a panoramic photos with the Open Camera app

With over 50 million downloads, more than a few of you probably already have this app on your phone. Like the Pixels, it supports both vertical and horizontal panoramas.

Open the app. Tap the three-dot menu at the top of the screen. Under Photo Mode, select PANO. Hold the phone in either portrait or landscape orientation for horizontal or vertical panorama, respectively. Tap the Capture button to begin taking photos. 2 Images Close Press the Checkmark button when you're done.

This app guides you with icons that pop up on the screen, indicating how you need to adjust your phone. Unlike the Pixel 4a camera app, when panning the phone with Open Camera, the app displays AR spots on the screen to guide you. Line up your camera with the spot, and the camera takes the photo.

Panorama 360 is an incredible third-party app for taking panoramas

This is the most popular app dedicated exclusively to taking panoramas.

Open the app. Touch the camera icon at the bottom center of the screen. Tap the Capture button to begin taking photos. Touch the red Stop button when finished. 2 Images Close

Panorama 360 uses a box guide and strip preview similar to the Pixel 4a, and the AR guides are similar to Open Camera. One of the best features of this app is the ability to discard and retake the last photo you took. If the last photo you took was ugly or cut off a moving object at the edge of the frame, press the undo button in the lower-right corner to retake the last photo. However, you can't take vertical panoramas with this app.

Go forth and photograph

Now that you've acquired a new skill, go out and do play with it! Panoramas are the ideal medium for landscapes and large architecture. They're also a great choice if you want to take a picture of a room for your Airbnb side hustle.

There's no secret formula for taking the perfect panorama. It's a mix of art, science, and arcane magic. If you find your camera doesn't support panoramic photos, or your shots are looking a little rough, it may be time for an upgrade. Our Google Pixel 7 vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro camera shootout is a great place to start if you're a hardcare smartphone shutterbug.