If you're into photography, you may be familiar with the concept of shooting in raw. RAW image files contain more of the information your camera sensor collected when you pressed the shutter button than do the JPEG files you get by default. By design, these files aren't processed to the same extent those JPEG files are — hence "raw." RAW files are often used by photographers shooting with dedicated cameras who want greater editing flexibility, but you can shoot RAW on many of the best Android phones, too. If you want to give it a try, here's how.

How to enable RAW capture on Android

On Pixel phones

Open the Camera app. Tap the settings gear in the top left corner. Tap More settings. Go to Advanced. Toggle the RAW+JPEG control option on. To toggle RAW capture on or off, tap the settings gear in the Camera app and choose the appropriate icon under RAW.

On Pixel, RAW files will be in .dng format and are saved to their own folder called Raw. RAW files will have a camera shutter icon on their thumbnails when viewed in Google Photos. You'll want to make sure to turn this setting to JPEG only when you don't want to use it; RAW files take up a lot of storage space.

On Samsung phones

Open the Camera app. Tap the settings gear in the top left corner. Go to Format and advanced options. Turn the RAW copies toggle on.

On Samsung devices, RAW copies will only be saved when shooting in Pro mode, which is accessed from the MORE option at the bottom of the camera app. They're saved to your camera roll along with normal .jpg files; the raw versions are in .dng format and have a little RAW badge in the top right when viewed in Samsung's Gallery app.

How to edit RAW files on Android

Not all mobile photo editing apps support editing RAW files. Google Photos, for example, offers "Limited RAW support" — which really means none. Adobe Lightroom is great for RAW edits, but it requires a paid monthly subscription, so it's not ideal for our purposes (unless you're already paying for it for other reasons, in which case, go for it).

Here, we'll look at editing in Snapseed, a Google-owned photo editing app that's free with no ads and offers more in-depth editing options than Google Photos does — including RAW support. It's one of many free raw editing options available on the Play Store. Different apps will work differently, but the principles will be largely the same.

To open a RAW file in Snapseed, tap Open on the app's home screen and select a RAW file. Alternatively, find a RAW file in your gallery app and share it to Snapseed.

Upon opening a RAW file in Snapseed, you'll launch right into the app's Develop tool, which is only available when working with raw photo formats. Your photo will probably look a little weird at first; that's okay. Here's a Google Photos preview of a photo shot in RAW versus how it shows up in Snapseed:

Left: RAW file preview in Google Photos. Right: Unedited RAW file in Snapseed.

What you're seeing in the editor is roughly what your phone's camera captured before post-processing was applied. Smartphones apply that post-processing automatically, but by editing a photo's RAW file, you're taking control before that happens.

Snapseed's Develop tool lets you tweak eight of a RAW file's qualities. Slide your finger left and right to adjust the slider you have selected, or up and down to move between different sliders.

Exposure : The overall brightness of your photo. Left is darker, right is brighter.

: The overall brightness of your photo. Left is darker, right is brighter. Highlights : The brightness of bright areas (i.e., highlights) in your photo. Left is darker, right is brighter.

: The brightness of bright areas (i.e., highlights) in your photo. Left is darker, right is brighter. Shadows : The brightness of dark areas (i.e., shadows) in your photo. Left is darker, right is brighter.

: The brightness of dark areas (i.e., shadows) in your photo. Left is darker, right is brighter. Contrast : The difference in brightness between dark and light parts of your photo. Left is lower contrast (less difference), right is higher contrast (more difference).

: The difference in brightness between dark and light parts of your photo. Left is lower contrast (less difference), right is higher contrast (more difference). Structure : The difference between dark and light tones in areas with fine detail (e.g., fur on pets). Left is less difference, right is more difference.

: The difference between dark and light tones in areas with fine detail (e.g., fur on pets). Left is less difference, right is more difference. Saturation : The intensity of color. Left is less intense (all the way left is black and white), right is more intense.

: The intensity of color. Left is less intense (all the way left is black and white), right is more intense. Temperature : How cool or warm colors appear. Left is cooler, right is warmer. Note: this slider is very sensitive.

: How cool or warm colors appear. Left is cooler, right is warmer. Note: this slider is very sensitive. Tint: How green or magenta the colors in your photo appear. Left is more green, right is more magenta.

Aside from these sliders, Snapseed's Develop tool also offers a handful of white balance presets meant to adjust color to account for the type of lighting you took your photo in (with settings like Sunny, Cloudy, Fluorescent, et cetera). These are accessible from the WB icon at the bottom of the screen. I haven't found these presets to be particularly reliable, and they don't accomplish anything the Temperature and Tint sliders can't, so we won't go over them in detail here.

To give you a better sense of what you'll see as you edit your RAW files, here's an example of the process with a photo taken on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Here's the image as converted directly from its RAW file. The unprocessed photo looks too bright, so starting at the first option Snapseed's Develop tool provides, I'll drop the exposure to -0.8 EV. Lowering the exposure means the shadows, which were already dark, start to lose even more detail, so I'll set the shadows slider to +25, re-brightening those areas. I'm leaving the highlights slider alone, since nothing is jumping out as excessively bright to me. There's already a lot of contrast in this scene, but I'd like a little more, so I'll nudge the contrast slider up to +15. RAW files from the Pixel 6 generally don't appear very colorful, so don't be afraid to crank the saturation slider. Here, I'll set it to +50. One last tweak to warmth, making it just slightly cooler, and I'm happy with the result:

You won't necessarily use every slider; I didn't change my photo's highlights, structure, or tint. Once you're finished with the Develop tool, tap the checkmark in the bottom right corner. From here, you can further edit your photo using the full suite of Snapseed features, or simply tap Done in the top left corner to export your photo (it'll go to a folder on your phone called Snapseed).

In Snapseed, the Develop tool for RAW files is separate from the visually similar Tune Image tool that can be used on any photo. It's important not to get them mixed up, and I recommend making all your tweaks with the Develop tool before you move on to other editing options within Snapseed; going back and forth seems to confuse the app.

Before you get too excited about the ability to edit RAW files catapulting your mobile photography to new heights, notice how similar the manually processed photo in my example looks to the preview of the same file in Google Photos earlier in this post. The preview was processed by the Pixel 6 Pro, with no input from me. I wouldn't recommend most people — even most hobbyist photographers — bother manually processing RAW smartphone photos.

But if you're a budding photographer who wants the practice, have a specific photo in mind that you don't think your phone's image processing would do justice, or are just generally curious about mobile photography? There's certainly value in checking it out. Get out there and experiment.

