Taking a screenshot is a feature on nearly every device with a screen, but the method varies massively across them—even on similar products like phones or laptops. Most devices offer a dedicated screen capture tool, so you don't have to install third-party apps to take a screenshot. That said, if you find the screenshot functionality lacking, it may be worth installing a separate screenshot app or extension.

In this guide, we'll show you how to take a screenshot on Android, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Windows, Chromebook, Linux, Galaxy Watch, and WatchOS. We'll also show you how to record your screen on some of these devices.

How to take a screenshot on your Android phone or tablet

Most Android phones use the same method for taking a screenshot. Simply press the Power button and Volume down button at the same time. This method works for Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Motorola, LG, Xiaomi phones, and most other Android phones. This button combination will also work on most Android tablets.

Above Left: Screenshot buttons on a Google Pixel 6. Above Right: Screenshot buttons on a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Once you've taken a screenshot, you can tap the preview in the bottom left of your screen to mark up or share your screenshot. Depending on which Android device you have, the default save location may be different. If you are unsure, check the Screenshots folder in Google Photos. (Found in the Library tab in the bottom right corner of Photos). If you don't have Google Photos, head to your Files app on your phone, screenshots can be found in the Images folder.

For a more detailed walkthrough, read our thorough walkthrough guide on how to take a screenshot on Android. Most Android manufacturers include their own unique method for taking screenshots, so it's worth reading up on your phone's capabilities. For example, If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone with an S Pen, you can tap and hold on the screen with a pen for a few seconds to take a screenshot.

You can also ask your smart assistant (e.g. Google Assistant or Bixby) to take a screenshot.

How to take a screenshot on Android Auto

While taking a screenshot with Android Auto is possible, it's a fairly involved process that involves fiddling around with developer settings. Luckily, we have a guide to walk you through how to take a screenshot on Android Auto.

How to take a screenshot on your iPhone and iPad (iOS, iPadOS)

Depending on which model of iPhone and iPad you have, you'll have to follow different steps to take a screenshot. However, Apple hardware can be broken into two categories—devices without a home button, and devices with a home button. Within these categories, there is no difference between iOS and iPadOS.

Once you've taken a screenshot, tap Done in the top left corner of your screen to save your screenshot. Screenshots will be saved to your Camera Roll, in the Screenshots folder.

How to take a screenshot on an iPhone or iPad without a home button

Devices without a home button include the iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone13. With the exception of the entry-level iPad, current-generation iPads do not have a home button either.

If you own an iPhone or iPad model without a home button, press the side button and the volume up button at the same time to take a screenshot.

How to take a screenshot on an iPhone or iPad with a home button

The iPhone SE and older iPhones with a home button will need to use this method. Press the home button and side button at the same time to take a screenshot. If your iPhone doesn't have a side button, press the top button instead.

How to take a scrolling screenshot on your iPhone or iPad

Once you've taken a screenshot, you can choose to capture the entire page instead of just what's on your screen. Once you've taken a screenshot, tap the Full page option in the top right of your screen.

How to record your screen on an iPhone or iPad

These steps apply to iOS 14 and later. You may need to add the screen recording feature to the Control Center first (Steps 1–3).

Open Settings. Tap Control Center, Tap the Add button next to Screen Recording. Open Control Center. Touch and hold the Record button. Tap Start Recording. Open Control Center, then tap the Record button to stop recording.

How to take a screenshot on Windows 10 and Windows 11

There were two different ways to take a screenshot on Windows 10: the Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch. Microsoft combined these applications into Snipping Tool on Windows 11. Both operating systems now use Snipping Tool.

Snipping Tool allows you to take a screenshot of your whole screen, a single window, a rectangular selection, or a free-form area. You can also set a delay timer for 3, 5, or 10 seconds. Screenshots will be saved to your Downloads folder as a JPG file with the name "Screenshot [date] [time]".

There are two ways to open Snipping Tool. You can either open it with the keyboard shortcut or by searching in your taskbar. The keyboard shortcut opens a simplified version that doesn't include a delay feature or an options menu.

Press Windows Key + Shift + S or search for the app to open Snipping Tool. Select your screenshot preference. Rectangle — Capture a custom, rectangle-shaped area. Free-form — Capture a custom area of any shape. Window — Capture a single window. Full-screen — Capture everything on your screen. Click (and drag depending on your choice) on the screen to take your screenshot.

How to take a screenshot with the Windows Print Screen button

If you have a print screen button, you can also use the following shortcuts to take a screenshot. Note that tapping print screenshot will not save a copy of the screenshot to your desktop. Instead, it will be copied into your clipboard, which can then be pasted with Ctrl+V into an editor like Paint.

Print Screen - Immediately take a screenshot of your entire screen. This may open Snipping Tool instead depending on your computer's key bindings.

- Immediately take a screenshot of your entire screen. Alt + Print Screen - Capture the active window.

- Capture the active window. Shift + Print Screen - Capture part of the screen. Pressing this shortcut will prompt you to select a rectangular area to capture.

- Capture part of the screen.

After taking a screenshot, you can click the preview in the bottom right of your screen. Here you make light edits, share the screenshot, choose a save location, or open it with a photo editing app. You can also open the Photos app to edit and view past screenshots.

How to take a screenshot and record your screen with the Windows Game Bar

Pressing the Windows key + G opens the Windows Game Bar. This includes a number of additional screenshot features like screen recording. All these features can be used without Game Bar open, however you may need to enable them within Game Bar first.

Click the Camera button to take a screenshot.

button to take a screenshot. Click Record last 30 seconds to capture the last 30 seconds of your screen. This can also be triggered by pressing the Windows key + Alt + G.

to capture the last 30 seconds of your screen. Click the Start Recording button to record your screen. This will create a small window that is visible outside the Game Bar. Simply click the Stop button to stop your recording.

button to record your screen.

Click the Pin button in the top right of the Capture window to show it even when the Game Bar is closed.

How to take a screenshot on a Mac

Apple offers three ways to take a screenshot via keyboard shortcuts on macOS: full-screen, rectangular selection, and single window. Screenshots will automatically save to your desktop as a PNG file with the name" Screen Shot [date] at [time].png".

If you want to copy a screenshot to your clipboard instead of saving it directly to your desktop, press Ctrl along with the rest of the keys (e.g. Ctrl + Shift + Command + 3)

How to take a screenshot of your entire screen on Mac

Press Shift + Command + 3. Click the pop-up window to edit your screenshot.

How to capture a portion of the screen on Mac

Press Shift + Command + 4. Click and drag to select an area of the screen.

How to capture a window on Mac

Press Shift + Command + 4 + Spacebar. Click the window or menu you wish to screenshot.

How to record your screen on macOS

To record your screen, press Shift + Command + 5 to open the Screenshot app. Here you can adjust how screenshots are taken, as well as record your screen. You can record your entire screen or a rectangular portion. Simply click one of the Record buttons, then Capture. Click the Stop Recording button in the menu bar when you're done.

macOS's Screenshot bar's buttons from left to right: Capture entire screen, capture portion, capture window, record entire screen, record portion

How to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Some Chromebooks have a dedicated screenshot key. Press this instead of the keyboard shortcut to immediately open the screenshot menu. Screenshots taken on a Chromebook will be saved in the Downloads folder.

How to take a screenshot on ChromeOS

Chromebooks will allow you to screenshot the full screen, a window, or a custom selection. If you are using a keyboard that doesn't have a Show windows key, you can use Ctrl + F5 to take a full screenshot, or Ctrl + Shift + F5 to capture a custom rectangular selection.

Press Shift + Ctrl + Show windows. Select Screenshot from the menu. Select a screenshot option. Click (and drag depending on your choice) on the screen to take your screenshot.

ChromeOS's Screenshot bar's buttons from left to right: Screenshot, screen record, capture full screen, capture selection, capture window.

How to record your Chromebook's screen

Chromebooks allow you to record the full screen, a partial screen, or a window.

Press Shift + Ctrl + Show windows. Click Screen record from the menu. Select a recording option. Click Stop recording in the bottom right of your screen to end the recording.

If you're using your Chromebook in tablet mode, press the Power and Volume down buttons at the same time to take a screenshot.

How to take a screenshot in the Google Chrome web browser

As a Chromebook user, you'll be using Chrome a lot. There are plenty of screenshot extensions available, that offer significantly better functionality than the Chromebook's screen capture tool. We recommend Awesome Screenshot, which offers a host of tools for capturing your web page. However, check the full list of Chrome's screenshot extensions for more options.

How to take a screenshot on Linux

Depending on which Linux OS you are using, you may have access to a dedicated screenshot app. However, if not, the same keyboard shortcuts as Windows should still work as long as you have a print screen key.

Print Screen - Take a screenshot of your entire screen.

- Take a screenshot of your entire screen. Alt + Print Screen - Capture the active window.

- Capture the active window. Shift + Print Screen - Capture part of the screen.

How to record your screen on Linux

Just like taking a screenshot, recording capability depends on your OS version (e.g. Ubuntu users can press Ctrl+Alt+Shift+R) to start recording their screen. If not, try a third-party recorder instead.

How to take a screenshot on a Galaxy Watch

To take a screenshot with your Galaxy Watch, swipe the screen to the right while pressing the Home button. It will save your screenshots to the Gallery app. You can also take a screenshot by pressing both the Home and Back buttons simultaneously.

Take care not to hold the buttons for too long, as this will activate Samsung Pay instead.

How to take a screenshot on an Apple Watch (WatchOS)

Before you get started with taking screenshots, you'll need to enable it first.

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Tap General. Tap Screenshots. Toggle the Enable Screenshots switch.

Take a screenshot

Press the Digital Crown and the side button at the same time. Screenshots will be saved in the Photos app on your iPhone, in the Screenshots folder.

After you've taken a screencap on every device in your house...

