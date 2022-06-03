Screenshots are a convenient way to save and share information. They are helpful for keeping track of information, saving a reservation confirmation, or even a vaccination card in an image. A quick screenshot makes information easily accessible in the device's gallery. Lastly, screenshots can be a way to share something with others, whether we just want to show them what's on our screen or when we need assistance.

Thankfully, taking a screenshot is relatively straightforward on most Android devices. Still, Samsung has taken this up a notch with One UI, letting you take screenshots using gestures or even grabbing only part of the screen instead of capturing the entire display. There are so many ways you can grab a screenshot on your Samsung Galaxy S22, and we've got them all here for your convenience. Keep in mind most of the instructions in this guide also work on recent Samsung handsets, such as the Galaxy S21 and S20 FE.

Key combination

Like most Android phones, taking a screenshot is as easy as simultaneously pressing the power and volume down buttons. The screen will gently flash, and a floating bar will appear at the bottom. You'll be able to open, crop, tag, and share it from there. Tags are especially convenient and can help organize your screenshots neatly. For instance, you can take a screenshot of your booking confirmations and tag them Reservations, while others could be part of your Travel Bucket List.

Gesture

In addition to using a physical key combination, Samsung also lets you take screenshots using a palm gesture. Depending on how big your hands are compared to your display's size, it can be a fun way to quickly save what's on your screen.

To activate the feature in your Galaxy S22's settings, navigate to Advanced Features > Motions and gestures. Turn on Palm swipe to capture. Once the feature is turned on, simply place the side of your palm — the one opposite your thumb — on the screen's edge and swipe it horizontally.

It doesn't matter which side you start from, as long as you swipe your palm horizontally across the screen. When performed correctly, the screen will flash and display the same floating bar as with the key combination mentioned above.

How to take a Scrolling screenshot

We've all had the unpleasant experience of receiving several screenshots from the same conversation in the wrong order and struggling to put the pieces back together. Thankfully, you can make it much easier for your friends by taking a scrolling screenshot. I particularly like this feature when I need to screenshot a conversation or a long paragraph; the phone can stitch the whole page together into a single image.

To take a scrolling screenshot:

Take a screenshot like using either one of the methods above. Tap the scrolling arrows on the bottom left of the floating bar. Repeat the process until you reach the end of what you want to capture. Your S22 will automatically save it into a single image.

Although the process is seamless, it does have a catch. When sending scrolling screenshots through WhatsApp, the latter will compress the image, making long ones blurry and almost impossible to read. Thankfully, you can go around this issue by sending the image as a document, which won't compress it.

How to use Smart select

Regardless of the method, all the ones mentioned previously let you crop the screenshot after it's taken. However, Samsung also offers a handy tool called Smart Select, which enables you to take screenshots to another level. With this feature, you can screenshot part of your screen and even select its shape. Using Smart Select, you can record GIFs, extract text from images, and pin information to your screen. Here's how to use it:

First, turn on Edge Panels and Smart Select under Settings > Display > Edge Panels > Panels. You'll notice a semi-transparent handle has appeared on the right edge of your screen. Pull it to open the Smart Select panel. From there, you can take a rectangular or oval screenshot, or record an animated screenshot to use as a GIF.

The area will automatically adapt to fit content on your screen in most cases. For example, the rectangle will automatically crop itself around the image when taking a screenshot when using Instagram.

After taking a screenshot using Smart Select, you'll have extra options. You can pin it to your screen, which can be handy for keeping info accessible without having to navigate back and forth between apps, as well as the option to extract text from an image.

While this feature can be helpful when working with images, it's not as precise as copying the text yourself from a web page. So, only use it when you can't manually copy text, like when someone sends you a screenshot of their bank details, and you don't feel like manually entering them.

How to screenshot using Voice Assistant

The above methods let you take basic to complex screenshots, but they all require you to use your hand. Sure, that's how you're expected to interact with your phone. But what if your hands are full? For those occasions:

Wake up Bixby or Google Assistant by saying "Hey Bixby" or "OK Google." Ask the digital helper to take a screenshot. The screenshot will be captured instantly and saved to your phone's gallery.

Snap that screenshot

The above methods have you covered to seamlessly take screenshots, whether it's a basic grab or a more detailed one. Whichever way you pick, make sure to check out our selection of the best alternative gallery apps to easily manage your screenshots and avoid unnecessarily cluttering your phone's storage.

Some Exynos-powered Samsung phones are having problems running Diablo Immortal

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Hagop Kavafian (742 Articles Published) Hagop is a tech-savvy guy, who's also into traveling, fitness, biking, food, and planes. He's heptalingual and has lived in 5 different countries, but has decided to settle in Paris for the time being. More From Hagop Kavafian