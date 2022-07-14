Taking a screenshot is a feature on nearly every device with a screen, but the method varies across them, even on similar products like Android phones. We show you how to take screenshots on Android, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Microsoft Windows, Chromebook, Linux, Galaxy Watch, and WatchOS. We also show you how to record your screen on some of these devices and operating systems.

If you've just picked up a new device, like one of the best new Android phones, and don't find it specified on this list, follow the instructions for the device family.

How to take a screenshot on your iPhone and iPad (iOS, iPadOS)

If your iPhone or iPad doesn't have a Home button (for example, iPhone X, 11, 12, 13, 14, or the latest iPad Pro and Air models), press the Side and Volume up buttons simultaneously to take a screenshot.

If your iPhone or iPad has a Home button, press the Home button and Side button at the same time to take a screenshot.

Upon successfully taking a screenshot, your screen flashes and a screenshot preview appears in the lower-left corner of your screen. Whether you edit your screenshot or not, iOS saves your screenshot to the Screenshots folder in Camera Roll.

How to edit your screenshots on iOS/iPadOS

To annotate your screenshot, tap the screenshot preview. Here you can crop, rotate, and add text to your screenshot. To capture an entire web page instead of just what's on your screen, tap the Full page option in the upper-right corner of your screen after taking a screenshot.

How to record your screen on an iPhone or iPad

These steps apply to devices with iOS 14 and later. You may need to add the screen recording feature to the Control Center first (steps 1 through 3).

Open Settings. Tap Control Center. Tap the Add button next to Screen Recording. Open Control Center. Touch and hold the Record button. Tap Start Recording. Open Control Center, then tap the Record button to stop recording.

This is also a handy way to take a screenshot, as you can review the video and screenshot frames.

How to take a screenshot on your Android phone or tablet

For most Android phones, press the Power and Volume down buttons simultaneously. Your screenshots are saved to your phone or to a photo app (such as Google Photos). This button combination also works on most Android devices like tablets, but it's not universal. If it doesn't work for you, try one of the following methods:

Press Power and Volume up .

and . (Samsung phones only) Swipe the edge of your hand across your screen.

Ask your smart assistant. If you use Google Assistant, say, "Hey Google, take a screenshot."

Tap the Screenshot button in the notification shade (access this by swiping down from the top of your screen).

button in the notification shade (access this by swiping down from the top of your screen). Try a third-party app like Screenshot Easy. Third-party apps often include additional ways to take a screenshot, like shaking or squeezing your phone.

Left: Screenshot buttons on a Google Pixel 6. Right: Screenshot buttons on a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Once you've taken a screenshot, tap the preview in the lower-left corner of your screen to mark up or share your screenshot. Depending on what apps you installed, your phone saves your screenshot in one of these places:

The Google Photos Screenshots folder (found in the Library tab in the lower-right corner of Photos).

folder (found in the tab in the lower-right corner of Photos). The Images folder of your phone's Files app.

folder of your phone's app. Your phone's preinstalled photo app.

For a more detailed walkthrough, read our guide on how to take a screenshot on Android. Most Android manufacturers also have alternative methods for taking screenshots. For example, If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone with an S Pen, tap and hold on the screen with the pen for a few seconds to take a screenshot.

If you plan to edit your screenshots, try one of the best Android photo editing apps.

How to take a screenshot on Android Auto

While taking a screenshot with Android Auto is possible, it's a fairly involved process that involves fiddling with developer settings. We have a guide to walk you through how to take a screenshot on Android Auto.

How to take a screenshot on Windows 10 and Windows 11

If your keyboard has one, tap the Print Screen key (this may be labeled prtscn.) This screenshot is saved to your clipboard to be copied into a program of your choice using the Ctrl+V key combination. However, if you have multiple displays, it captures all of them as one screen. To avoid this problem or to have greater flexibility with your screenshots, try one of the following key combinations:

Print Screen : Immediately takes a screenshot of your entire screen. Depending on your computer's key bindings, this may open Snipping Tool instead.

: Immediately takes a screenshot of your entire screen. Depending on your computer's key bindings, this may open Snipping Tool instead. Alt + Print Screen : Captures the active window.

+ : Captures the active window. Shift+Print Screen: Captures part of the screen. Pressing this shortcut prompts you to select a rectangular area to capture.

After taking a screenshot, click the screenshot preview in the lower-right corner of your screen. Then, make light edits, share the screenshot, choose a save location, or open it with a photo editing app like paint. You can also open the Photos app to edit and view past screenshots.

How to take a screenshot with Snipping Tool

If the print screen button isn't flexible for your needs, try Microsoft's Snipping Tool. This allows you to take screenshots of your whole screen, a single window, a rectangular selection, or a free-form area with your cursor. You can also set a delay timer for three, five, or ten seconds. This screenshot tool saves images to your Downloads folder as a JPG file with the name "Screenshot [date] [time]."

Here's how to take a screenshot with Windows' Snipping Tool:

Press Windows Key+Shift+S or search for the app to open Snipping Tool. Select your screenshot preference. Rectangle : Capture a custom, rectangle-shaped area.

: Capture a custom, rectangle-shaped area. Free-form : Capture a custom area of any shape.

: Capture a custom area of any shape. Window : Capture a single window.

: Capture a single window. Full-screen: Capture everything on your screen. Click (and drag, depending on your choice) on the screen to take your screenshot.

How to take a screenshot and record your screen with the Windows Game Bar

Pressing Windows key+G opens the Windows Game Bar. This tool includes several additional screenshot features like screen recording. You can use these features without the Game Bar open. However, you may need to open Game Bar once to enable these shortcuts.

Click the Camera button to take a screenshot.

button to take a screenshot. Click Record last 30 seconds to capture the previous 30 seconds of your screen. Pressing Windows key + Alt + G also triggers this function.

to capture the previous 30 seconds of your screen. Pressing + + also triggers this function. Click the Start Recording button to record your screen.

button to record your screen. Click the Stop button to stop your recording.

Click the Pin button in the upper-right corner of the Capture window to show it even when the Game Bar is closed.

How to take a screenshot on a Mac

Apple offers three ways to take screenshots via keyboard shortcuts on macOS: full-screen, rectangular selection, and a single window. Screenshots automatically save to your desktop as a PNG file with the name "Screen Shot [date] at [time].png."

To save a screenshot to your clipboard, press Ctrl along with the rest of the keys (for example, Ctrl+Shift+Command+3).

Capture the entire screen : Press Shift + Command + 3 . Then, click the pop-up window to edit your screenshot.

: Press + + . Then, click the pop-up window to edit your screenshot. Capture a portion of the screen : Press Shift + Command + 4 . Then, click and drag to select an area of the screen.

: Press + + . Then, click and drag to select an area of the screen. Capture a window: Press Shift+Command+4+Spacebar. Then, click the window or menu you wish to screenshot.

How to record your screen on macOS

To record your screen, press Shift+Command+5 to open the Screenshot app. Here you can adjust how screenshots are taken and record your screen. You can record your entire screen or a rectangular portion. Click one of the record buttons, then click Capture. Click the Stop Recording button in the menu bar when you're done.

Source: Apple

macOS's Screenshot bar's buttons from left to right: Capture entire screen, capture portion, capture window, record entire screen, record portion.

How to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

To take a screenshot on a Chromebook, press Ctrl+F5 to take a full screenshot or Ctrl+Shift+F5 to capture a custom rectangular selection. Alternatively, you can follow this method:

Press Shift+Ctrl+Show windows. Select Screenshot from the menu. Select a screenshot option. Click (and drag, depending on your choice) on the screen to take your screenshot.

Source: Google

ChromeOS's Screenshot bar's buttons from left to right: Screenshot, screen record, capture full screen, capture selection, capture window.

Some Chromebooks have a dedicated screenshot key. Press this instead of the keyboard shortcut to open the screenshot menu.

How to record your Chromebook's screen

Chromebooks allow you to record the entire screen, a partial screen, or a window.

Press Shift+Ctrl+Show windows. Click Screen record from the menu. Select a recording option. Click Stop recording in the lower-right corner of your screen to end the recording.

When using your Chromebook in tablet mode, press the Power and Volume down buttons simultaneously to take a screenshot.

How to take a screenshot in the Google Chrome web browser

As a Chromebook user, you'll use Chrome a lot. Many screenshot extensions offer better functionality than the Chromebook's screen capture tool. We recommend Awesome Screenshot, which provides tools for capturing your web page. However, check the complete list of Chrome's screenshot extensions for more options.

How to take a screenshot on Linux

Depending on which Linux OS you use, you may have access to a dedicated screenshot app. However, if not, the same keyboard shortcuts as Windows should work if you have a Print Screen key.

Print Screen : Takes a screenshot of your entire screen.

: Takes a screenshot of your entire screen. Alt + Print Screen : Captures the active window.

+ : Captures the active window. Shift+Print Screen: Captures part of the screen.

How to record your screen on Linux

Like taking a screenshot, recording capability depends on your OS version (for example, Ubuntu users can press Ctrl+Alt+Shift+R to start recording their screen). If not, try a third-party recorder.

How to take a screenshot on a Galaxy Watch

To take a screenshot with your Galaxy Watch, swipe the screen to the right while pressing the Home button. It saves your screenshots to the Gallery app. You can also take screenshots by pressing the Home and Back buttons simultaneously.

Take care not to hold the buttons too long, as this activates Samsung Pay.

How to take a screenshot on an Apple Watch (WatchOS)

Before you take screenshots, you'll need to allow your watch to take them first.

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Tap General. Tap Screenshots. Toggle the Enable Screenshots switch. Close

Take a screenshot

Press the Digital Crown and the Side button at the same time. Close Screenshots are saved in the Photos app on your iPhone in the Screenshots folder.

Take screenshots until you run out of space

While screenshots don't take up much storage, video recordings will. If you run out of space, you may need to upgrade to one of the best MicroSD cards for Android.