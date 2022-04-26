Taking a picture of your car's dash isn't the right way to do things

Screenshots are one of the most convenient ways to document a bug or share a specific screen with someone. They save a lot of words and provide visual documentation about minor details you may forget.

Taking a screenshot on an Android phone is very straightforward, but did you know you can do the same while using Android Auto? It requires more fiddling and you shouldn't attempt to grab a quick snap while behind the wheel—let your passenger deal with it. However, once you've completed a few inital tasks, taking a screenshot of your Android Auto screen is pretty simple. Read on to find out how to do it.

1. Enable developer settings

Before you can take a screenshot in Android Auto, you'll need to enable developer settings on your phone. This step will give you access to plenty of additional options that are normally unavailable out of the box.

To enable developer settings, you first need to connect your phone to your car using a cable or over Wi-Fi. Once the connection is established, navigate to your Android Auto settings. Depending on your phone, these can be found under Settings -> Advanced Features -> Android Auto on Samsung handsets, or Connected Devices -> Connection Preferences -> Android Auto on Pixel phones. If you're not sure where they're located, the easiest way is to navigate to your phone's settings and search for Android Auto.

Once you've accessed the Android Auto settings, scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap the version number ten times. You'll then be prompted to accept enabling developer settings.

It's best not to change any of the other settings unless you know what you're doing, so make sure you only access this menu to save a screenshot.

2. Take a screenshot

Once developer settings are enabled, you can access them using the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of the screen.

You'll see an option that reads Share screenshot now, which, as its name suggests, lets you take a screenshot and share it with most of the apps installed on your phone.

Unfortunately, you'll have to share the screenshot immediately you take it, as there is no option to locally save it. This is clearly annoying, but an easy way to overcome this limitation is to save the screenshots to your Drive account. Whichever option you prefer, it's best to avoid tapping Always at the bottom of the screen, as it would mean you'd always be sharing Android Auto screenshots through the same app once you select it.

Taking screenshots with Android Auto can be inconvenient, as you have to go through the extra set of enabling developer settings. Also, having to share the screenshot right after taking it can be annoying, especially if you're planning to take several of them before sending them. However, our workarounds make things a little more bearable. If you're just getting started with Android Auto, you'll want to add these apps to the mix.

