How to take a 0.5 selfie

Gen Z is no stranger to the fast pace of technology. They've grown up surrounded by fast-evolving technologies like camera smartphones, social media, and artificial intelligence, so they keep up with new trends. One photo trend that stands out in their selfie game is the 0.5 selfie. This unique photography style creates fun, distorted angles. If you want to try one of these selfies, we include everything you need to know in this tutorial.

A quick background on ultra-wide cameras

Ultra-wide-angle cameras give you a different look compared to standard or zoom lenses. Ultra-wide cameras came out with the LG G5 in 2016, but Apple's iPhone 11 made them mainstream. These days, whether you have an iPhone or an Android, most phones come equipped with an ultra-wide lens, so snapping 0.5 selfies is easier than ever.

The 0.5x label on ultrawide cameras means the camera captures a wider scene using about half the focal length of the main lens. The x value shows the zoom level, with 1x being the normal field of view from the main camera. A 0.5x lens zooms out, fitting twice as much into the frame, giving you that ultrawide perspective.

Focal length refers to the distance between the lens and the image sensor. A shorter focal length allows the camera to capture more of the scene in a single shot. In contrast, telephoto lenses, with longer focal lengths, zoom in to capture details from a distance. The ultra-wide lens bends the light from different angles, producing a broader view but sometimes creating a slight distortion at the edges, often called a fish-eye lens effect. This effect gives the 0.5x selfie its distinctive look, especially when shooting close to the camera.

What is a 0.5 selfie, and why is it so popular?

The 0.5 selfie, pronounced point-five, gained popularity after Apple introduced the Ultra-Wide camera lens with the iPhone 11. It uses a smartphone's ultra-wide-angle lens, which captures a wider shot than traditional selfies. The trend has become common on social media platforms popular with Gen Z, such as Instagram and TikTok. The selfie trend has even caught the attention of celebrities, influencers, models, and other public figures.

In practice, ultra-wide cameras work best for landscape shots, covering a larger area with minimal distortion. However, the closer you get to a subject, the more fish-eye effect you'll see, where things near the lens appear stretched or warped. The arms look ridiculously long, and the person closest to the lens has a goofy, stretched-out face.

Because of this, you wouldn't typically use the 0.5x lens for standard portraits or everyday photos, but it adds a playful vibe that makes these selfies way more fun to take and share on social media.

How to take a 0.5 selfie

Taking a 0.5 selfie is simple as long as you have the right tools. You'll need a smartphone with an ultra-wide-angle camera, which is almost always part of the back camera system rather than the front camera. Since that's the case, you'll likely need to use the rear camera, meaning you won't see the screen while taking the shot unless you have a foldable phone with an external display, such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Here's how to do it:

Open the camera app and set the zoom to 0.5x or ultra-wide, or pinch the screen to zoom out. Fully extend your arm or bring the camera close to take the photo. Use the volume buttons to take pictures so they are not shaky or blurry.

For the best 0.5 selfie, hold the camera slightly above eye level or experiment with lower angles to create a more dynamic shot. Keeping the camera close exaggerates facial features and creates a fun, distorted look while holding it at arm's length provides a more balanced composition.

Beyond the trend: How 0.5 selfies can highlight your surroundings

Apart from being a social media trend, snapping selfies with a 0.5x lens gives you more than a cool effect. This wider perspective provides context to your photos by showing off more of your surroundings. Here are a few photo ideas.

Fashion statement

The 0.5x lens works well for selfies where your outfit plays a key role in the image. This is useful when wearing pieces that blend or stand out from the background. This wide perspective captures your clothing and the surroundings for a balanced view of the scene. By placing yourself in scenic backdrops, like an urban setting, a lush garden, or minimalist interiors, you can emphasize your style within the context of the broader scene.

Summit moment

When you reach the summit, the 0.5x lens is great for capturing you and the surrounding landscape. This wider shot includes the full scope of the view behind you, giving a full sense of the moment.

Group selfies

The 0.5x lens is perfect for group selfies where you don't want to stretch your arm or rely on a selfie stick. The angle makes it easy to fit everyone into the frame. It's useful for family photos, hangouts, or team shots.

Concerts and events

Using a 0.5x lens at public events helps you capture the entire experience in one shot. This way, you include your face and the energy of the crowd, the stage, and the surroundings.

Landmark shots

When visiting famous landmarks, the 0.5x lens captures you and the surrounding architecture in detail. Whether you're standing before the Tower of Pisa or New York's Lady Liberty, this lens fits the entire structure in the frame. To improve the effect, position yourself slightly off-center, allowing the landmark to dominate the background.

Authenticity in a picture-perfect world

The popularity of the 0.5 selfie can be linked to the many trends that have seen Generation Z rebel against the picture-perfect aesthetic. Given the rising popularity of photo dumps and apps like BeReal that ban editing and filters, the 0.5 selfie has a similar authenticity. With social media often dominated by flawlessly edited images, especially with generative AI in the mix, it's refreshing to see a trend that favors a genuine, unfiltered approach.