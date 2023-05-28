A famous icon of Microsoft's flagship console, the Xbox controller has always put forward a sleek and comfortable aesthetic, with decent wireless feedback and input speeds to boot, and the Series X controllers have upped the ante. From improved latency to an updated d-pad for integrating diagonal presses, the current Xbox Wireless Controller is pretty much a wholesale upgrade over the Xbox One model.

You can even connect your Xbox Wireless Controller with other hardware, including Windows 11 PCs, iOS devices, and your favorite Android tablets. This can completely change how users approach the best games on Android (the apps that support controllers, at least). Following these simple steps, you can sync and enjoy the ergonomic feel and responsive controls of a wireless Series X controller on all your devices.

How to connect your Xbox Wireless Controller with an Xbox

1. Turn on your Xbox

Press the large Xbox logo on the front of your Xbox . This will cause the button to start flashing.

. This will cause the button to start flashing. When the button becomes a steady light, the console is turned on.

Source: Microsoft

2. Activate your controller and put it in pairing mode

Press and hold the large Xbox logo button on your Xbox Wireless Controller. This will power it up.

Press and hold the small button located at the top of the controller, next to the charging port. Once it starts to flash, the controller is in pairing mode.

3. Put your console in pairing mode

Press the pair button at the bottom of your Xbox , it's next to the USB charging port .

at the of your , it's next to the . Once the Flashing light on your controller stops flashing and stays lit, it is connected to your Xbox.

Source: Microsoft

How to connect your Xbox Wireless Controller to an Android device

Repeat the steps at the top of the page to switch on your Xbox Wireless Controller and put it into Pairing Mode.

1. Navigate to Android's Bluetooth menu

On your Android device, navigate to the Settings application and tap Connections.

2 Images

Close

Tap Bluetooth to bring up the Bluetooth menu. Toggle your device's Bluetooth function by tapping the blue toggle bar at the top of the screen.

2 Images

Close

2. Select your Xbox Wireless Controller's name to connect

If in pairing mode, your Xbox Wireless Controller should appear under Available Devices.

should appear under Available Devices. Tap the controller's name and wait a few seconds, the controller will then be connected to your Android device

How to connect your Xbox Wireless Controller with Windows 11

Repeat the Previous steps to switch on your Series X controller and put it into Pairing Mode.

1. Navigate to your Bluetooth settings menu

On your Windows 11 desktop, navigate to the start button. Click it to open your start menu and click Settings.

2. Click your Xbox Wireless Controller's name and connect

Navigate to Bluetooth & Other Devices and click on it. Make sure your Bluetooth is switched on.

Click Add Device. Your PC will begin scanning for nearby Bluetooth devices.

Select Xbox Wireless Controller to connect the controller to your Windows PC.

How to connect your Xbox Wireless Controller to an iOS device

Repeat the steps at the top of the page to switch on your Xbox Wireless Controller and put it into Pairing Mode.

1. Navigate to your device's Bluetooth settings and connect

Navigate to and tap the Settings Application on your iOS device .

on your . Tap Bluetooth to bring up a list of available devices.

to bring up a list of available devices. Tap Xbox Wireless Controller to connect the controller to your iOS device.

3 Images

Close

Now you can show off your Xbox Wireless Controller skills across multiple devices

For pretty self-evident reasons, you can't lug your Series X console around with you. But unlike trying to carry a console, TV, and jungle of tangled wires, your Xbox Wireless Controller is definitely suited to portable play alongside the best Android phones.

The Xbox Wireless Controller presents a viable middle ground between touch interfaces and keyboard setups, keeping inputs tight and responsive without overcomplicating things. For handheld enthusiasts, the best Android controllers function extremely well, but an Xbox controller is another level of precise and intuitive play, especially with Play Store games that come complete with excellent controller support. Get synced, and let us know where you love to play with your Xbox Wireless Controller.