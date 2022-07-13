So you've decided to make the Big Switch from iOS and bought a new Android phone. First off, welcome! You're in for a treat. Assuming you don't want to start from scratch on your new device, you may want to bring some of your old stuff over from your iPhone. Thankfully, modern Android phones make this a painless process.

Many Android phones, including the Google Pixel lineup, use what's called the Google Data Restore Tool to seamlessly move data from your old phone to your new one. All you need is a USB cable that fits both phones, or a Google account and a Wi-Fi connection. Here's how to use the Google Data Restore tool with a Lightning-to-USB.

The steps described here do not directly apply to Samsung phones, which use a similar but distinct tool called Smart Switch.

How to use the Google Data Restore Tool with a USB cable

Power on your new Android phone and begin setup. When prompted to Copy apps & data, tap Next. On the subsequent screen (Use your old device), tap Next. 2 Images Close On the subsequent screen (Use your old device's cable), tap Next. Recent iPhones ship with Lightning-to-USB-C cables. If you don't have a cable that'll fit both your old and your new phones' USB ports, you can tap No cable? to continue over your Wi-Fi network (more on that below). Insert your iPhone's charging cable into its Lightning port and tap Next. Connect the other end of the cable to your Android phone. The process will continue automatically. 4 Images Close Tap Trust on your iPhone once your phones are tethered to each other. Enter your passcode to approve the connection. 2 Images Close Back on your new Android phone, you should see Devices are connected. Tap Next. Sign in to your Google account when prompted. 3 Images Close On the Choose what to copy screen, pick which types of data you'd like to copy from your iPhone to your Android phone, then tap Copy. 3 Images Close Next, you'll choose which apps you had on your iPhone to reinstall on your new Android phone. Choose the apps you wish to copy and tap Copy. Note that not all iOS apps have Android equivalents, and this process could potentially miss some that do exist. You can disconnect the two phones when you see your phone's almost ready on your Android device. Tap Done. You'll be prompted to turn off iMessage on your iPhone under Settings → Messages. Tap Done on this screen to continue setting up your new phone.

The Google Data Restore Tool is the easiest way to get your data onto any new phone that supports it. However, if you don't have the required cable to use the tool, there's still a way to move your contacts, calendar items, and photos and videos from iOS to Android with relatively little fuss.

How to use the Google Data Restore Tool with Google One

If you don't have an appropriate USB cable and don't want to buy one, the Google Data Restore Tool will recommend you copy some of the same data from your iPhone to your new Android device through Google One. Here's how to use the Google Data Restore Tool with Google One.

On your iPhone, download the Google One app. In Google One, tap Set up data backup. 2 Images Close Choose the data you'd like to sync. You can back up contacts, calendar entries, and photos and videos. Backups will use your Google account storage. Free accounts include 15 gigabytes; more cloud storage is available for a monthly fee.

Data synced to Google One will automatically be available on your Android phone.

Contacts will sync to Google Contacts, calendar entries will sync to Google Calendar, and photos and videos will sync to Google Photos. Tap Back up now.

