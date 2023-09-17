How to subscribe to Twitch Turbo

How often have you encountered an awkward interruption from a Twitch ad during a pivotal moment in a stream? Unfortunately, most streamers require ads (to be enabled) to monetize their content. But it turns out that you can still help your favorite Twitch streamer's revenue without sacrificing your personal enjoyment by subscribing to Twitch Turbo.

Twitch Turbo enables Twitch streaming to become an ad-free platform; you essentially pay into a subscription to obliterate ads. You can purchase Twitch Turbo through any web browser supported on your value-bought Android phone, tablet, or computer, so we've created a guide to teach users what Twitch Turbo is and how to subscribe to this ad-free service.

What is Twitch Turbo?

Subscribing to Twitch Turbo brings many benefits to Twitch entertainment. You can finally stop seeing ads, but it won't remove or deny support to your favorite streamers when subbing to Twitch Turbo; basically, if you don't view the ad personally, it doesn't take the money earned from ad revenue from those channels. Twitch Turbo subscribers also receive exclusive emoticons, customizable chat colors, and a Turbo chat badge. And if the bonus vanity doesn't pique your interest, you will also receive longer storage space (60 days instead of 14) for your Twitch channel's VODs.

It costs $12 per month to subscribe to Twitch Turbo. But it doesn't replace a Twitch channel's subscription, so you may want to pair that with your free Prime Gaming sub to compensate for the money spent. Essentially, paying into Twitch Turbo means you must still fork out some cash for your Twitch subs separately.

Unfortunately, subscribing to Twitch Turbo doesn't have native support within the Twitch mobile app, so you will have to log into a web browser to subscribe to this service. Remember that subbing to Twitch Turbo doesn't replace any of your channel's subscriptions. And you cannot directly gift Twitch Turbo. Instead, you would have to send Twitch gift cards if you plan to put money down toward someone else's subscription.

Open a web browser and sign into Twitch TV with a Twitch account. Navigate to the Twitch Turbo homepage and click Subscribe. Click Proceed and enter a valid payment option, then click Complete Purchase to finish the checkout.

If you're tossing away your free monthly Prime Gaming sub to a streamer, you can view and manage both your Twitch Turbo and Prime Gaming perks under the same tab (viewed under Prime Gaming).

Subscribing to Twitch Turbo will automatically turn on the monthly recurring payment, so we strongly recommend visiting the Twitch Turbo subscription management page to prevent receiving accidental charges before the next billing cycle.

Support your favorite Twitch streamers with Bits and subs

The streamers still receive ad revenue even if you don't watch ads while owning Twitch Turbo. But after getting those handy perks, you may still prefer adding a personal touch by supporting some of your favorite Twitch channels. Thankfully, outside of streamer subs, you can donate Twitch Bits and send cheers to the channels you follow. And if you've bought into an Amazon Prime membership, you can use your free sub from Prime Gaming to gift to any streamer. Twitch has many options and ways to give back to the community, so it's best to enjoy your premium perks while actively navigating the platform.